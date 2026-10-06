Maui Project Management Files Patent Application For Emergency - HELP AI App

Users can be guided by off-line AI during a disaster or emergency

Users can choose to have the AI-app conduct wellness checks

Users can track disasters and locate nearby emergency services, even offline.

Maui-Based Company Develops AI-Driven Disaster Preparation & Recover App: Hawaiian Emergency Link Portal (HELP) with Food-as-Medicine Support

- Michelle Valentin, CEOHAIKU-PAUWELA, HI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maui Project Management Company, Inc. today announced that a U.S. provisional patent application covering core elements of the Hawaiian Emergency Link Portal (HELP ) was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on October 4, 2026 (Hawaiʻi time). The filing was submitted through USPTO Patent Center as Application No. 64/169,380 (Confirmation No. 4035). HELP is now patent pending.HELP is an AI-supported disaster-resilience portal for Maui under a Food-as-Medicine for Disaster-Resilience approach. The artificial intelligence is designed to help residents, community partners, and responders find verified local contacts, guidance, and recovery resources during and after disasters. The application does not place emergency calls; it hands the number to the device's own dialer. Any food lists or nutrition-related content in HELP are for general information only and are not medical advice."On an island, health and food security go hand in hand. By looking to what grows around us, supporting local farmers, and sharing the knowledge of food as medicine, we can build a healthier, more prepared, and more resilient Maui - together," said Michelle Valentin, CEO of Maui Project Management Company, Inc.The provisional application establishes a dated priority record for the invention while partner outreach, grant-supported build-out, and Google Play / App Store release continue. A nonprovisional U.S. application, and any foreign or PCT filings that claim the benefit of this provisional, must be filed by October 5, 2027, or the provisional filing date is lost.Maui Project Management Company, Inc., a Hawaiʻi corporation (DCCA File No. 345745 D1), is the current owner of the registered trade name Hawaiian Emergency Link Portal and is developing HELP as Program Developer. The company has stated its willingness to assign HELP name rights, free of charge, to appropriate funded grantees as partnerships and fiscal structures mature. A related nonprofit, The HELP Foundation, is in formation.

Michelle Valentin

Maui Project Management Company Inc

+1 808-318-4319

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Maui Project Management Files Patent Application for Emergency - HELP AI App News Provided By Maui Project Management Company Inc October 06, 2026, 23:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, IT Industry, International Organizations, Natural Disasters, World & Regional



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