FM, Croatian Counterpart Meet Ahead Of MED9 Summit In Split

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Split, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Croatia, where His Royal Highness is representing His Majesty King Abdullah II at the MED9 Summit of South European Union Countries, which kicks off Wednesday in Split.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, alongside the latest regional developments.

//Petra// AF