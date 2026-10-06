Crown Prince Meets With Croatia PM

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein met on Tuesday with Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on the sidelines of the MED9 Summit of the Southern European Union Countries, which begins on Wednesday in the Croatian city of Split.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince expressed his appreciation to Croatia for inviting Jordan to participate in the summit as a special guest for the third consecutive year, which affirms the strength of relations between Jordan, Croatia, and other countries of the MED9 group, according to a Royal Court statement.

The MED9 group comprises nine southern European Union member states, namely: Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain.

The meeting touched on ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various fields, with His Royal Highness highlighting the importance of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference-which the Kingdom will host in November-in consolidating partnerships with the countries of the European Union.

The Crown Prince also spoke about Jordan's preparations for the 2030 millennium celebrations to commemorate two thousand years since the baptism of Jesus Christ, which will be held at the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan), reflecting the historical significance of the occasion and the site, and affirming the Kingdom's status as a leading destination for Christian pilgrims from around the world.

Turning to regional developments, His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of stepping up international efforts to restore calm in the region, as well as strengthening joint action to address the challenges facing the southern member states of the European Union and countries bordering the Mediterranean.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jordan's non-resident Ambassador to Croatia Qais Abu Dayyeh, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

The Crown Prince also attended a dinner banquet hosted by the Croatian prime minister in honour of the representatives of countries participating in the summit.