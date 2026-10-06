Russian Drone Strikes Vehicle In Mykolaiv Region, Injuring Two People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram.

Reshetilov said that an FPV drone had attacked a civilian vehicle carrying people in Dmytrivka that evening.

According to him, a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, injuring 11 people

The man was hospitalized in moderate condition. The woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 5, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with loitering munitions of the Banderol type. One man was injured.