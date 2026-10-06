Russian Drone Strikes Vehicle In Mykolaiv Region, Injuring Two People
Reshetilov said that an FPV drone had attacked a civilian vehicle carrying people in Dmytrivka that evening.
According to him, a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, injuring 11 people
The man was hospitalized in moderate condition. The woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 5, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with loitering munitions of the Banderol type. One man was injured.
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