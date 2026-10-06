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Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Five, Including Five-Year-Old Child

Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Five, Including Five-Year-Old Child


2026-10-06 07:13:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Facebook.

An apartment on the seventh floor was damaged, as were the balconies of three apartments.

A five-year-old child was among those injured. Emergency Service paramedics transported the child to hospital.

The number of injured people is still being assessed.

Read also: Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people

As Ukrinform reported, on October 6, Russian forces struck a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. A hit on an apartment building was recorded.

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