Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Five, Including Five-Year-Old Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Facebook.

An apartment on the seventh floor was damaged, as were the balconies of three apartments.

A five-year-old child was among those injured. Emergency Service paramedics transported the child to hospital.

The number of injured people is still being assessed.

Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people

As Ukrinform reported, on October 6, Russian forces struck a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. A hit on an apartment building was recorded.