Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Building In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Five, Including Five-Year-Old Child
An apartment on the seventh floor was damaged, as were the balconies of three apartments.
A five-year-old child was among those injured. Emergency Service paramedics transported the child to hospital.
The number of injured people is still being assessed.Read also: Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people
As Ukrinform reported, on October 6, Russian forces struck a residential area of Zaporizhzhia. A hit on an apartment building was recorded.
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