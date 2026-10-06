Russia Prepares Massive Strike: Zelensky Urges Ukrainians To Respond To Alerts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an evening address published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky said that updated intelligence indicated that Russia was preparing a massive strike and urged Ukrainians to take care of themselves and respond to alerts about the threat of missile attacks.

The president assured Ukrainians that Ukrainian services and the Ukrainian Air Force were ready to respond, to the extent permitted by Ukraine's available defensive capabilities.

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Zelensky explained that much depended on Ukraine's partners, including individual leaders and countries around the world that possess the defensive capabilities Ukraine needs and can provide them.

He stressed the importance of political will to provide such assistance, particularly in the United States, Europe and among other partners. He said that the world was larger than Russian aggression and that protecting human life should be a shared responsibility. He thanked everyone who was genuinely helping Ukraine and standing with the country.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said that Russia was preparing a massive strike and assured that Ukraine would respond.

Photo: Office of the President