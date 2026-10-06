Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region Leaves Three People Injured, Including One Child
The other victims were a 44-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.
According to the regional military administration, the attack occurred at around 14:00 on Tuesday. Medics diagnosed the victims with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance at the scene.Read also: Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people
As Ukrinform reported, in Biliaivka, Kherson region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a truck delivering bread to local residents.
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