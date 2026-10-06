Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Region Leaves Three People Injured, Including One Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regional military administration reported this on Facebook.

The other victims were a 44-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

According to the regional military administration, the attack occurred at around 14:00 on Tuesday. Medics diagnosed the victims with concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance at the scene.

Russian drone strikes vehicle in Mykolaiv region, injuring two people

As Ukrinform reported, in Biliaivka, Kherson region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a truck delivering bread to local residents.