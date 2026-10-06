Omega Telecom Data Center In Kyiv To Cease Operations After Russian Attack
"We have to state the fact: following the massive enemy attack, the Omega Telecom data center in Kyiv is ceasing operations," the company said.
The company noted that it continues to restore communication channels and internet access at backup sites.Read also: Attack on Kharkiv: Buildings, warehouses and gas station damaged, three killed, 25 injured
"This is a difficult moment for us, but we are not stopping," the company added.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russians destroyed the dline data center located on Predslavynska Street in Kyiv.
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