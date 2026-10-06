MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Global UAV Announces Share Consolidation

October 06, 2026 6:38 PM EDT | Source: Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV.X) (OTC Pink: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for each one and three hundred twenty-four thousand two hundred six millionths (1.324206) pre-consolidated Shares issued and outstanding (the " Consolidation ").

The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on October 13, 2026. The symbol "UAV.X" will remain the same. The new CUSIP number will be 379433402 and the new ISIN number will be CA3794334027 for the post-Consolidation Shares. Currently, a total of 43,698,801 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 33,000,002 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding. Any fractional Shares resulting from the exchange will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share. The exercise or conversion price, as well as the number of Shares issuable with respect to any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares.

As previously announced, the Company entered into an amalgamation agreement with Nexus Peptide Sciences Inc. pursuant to which the Company proposes to complete a business combination transaction constituting a Fundamental Change under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "). The Consolidation is being completed to satisfy the requirement that the Company have no more than 33,000,000 Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to closing. Completion of the transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including CSE approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Trading in the Company's securities remains halted in accordance with the policies of the CSE pending completion of the review process in respect of the proposed transaction.

Endeavor Trust Corporation has confirmed that all Shares held by registered shareholders as of the record date on October 13, 2026, will be processed.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ron Schmitz"

Ron Schmitz

Director, President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 685-7450

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding timing and dates of all matters with respect to the Consolidation, the receipt of approval from the CSE for the Consolidation and the expected timing of commencement of trading, the completion of the proposed business combination transaction with Nexus Peptide Sciences Inc., the satisfaction of conditions precedent to such transaction, and the anticipated timing thereof. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, with respect to the Consolidation, the receipt of approval from the CSE for the Consolidation and the expected timing of commencement of trading, the failure to satisfy conditions to closing of the proposed transaction with Nexus, the failure to obtain regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE, and the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the terms anticipated or at all, as stated in this news release and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







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Source: Global UAV Technologies Ltd.