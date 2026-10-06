BIGC Raises Bridge Investment To Accelerate The Development Of A Global“Entertainment OS”



BIGC Secures Its First Bridge Investment of 2026, Reflecting Explosive Growth with 3.9 Million Members Across 232 Countries and Territories and Revenue More Than Doubling for Three Consecutive Years

Strong Performance of Its“All-in-One Digital Venue” Platform Integrating World Tours, Ticketing, Live Streaming, Commerce, and Fan Data BIGC Steps Up Its Global Market Expansion with an“Entertainment OS” Powered by 1.3 Billion Fan Data Points









< PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy of BIGC >

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entertainment tech company BIGC (CEO Mihee Kim) announced on October 7 that it had successfully secured a bridge investment from Daesung Private Equity and Now IB Capital on September 18, 2026.

The investment represents a bridge round aimed at accelerating BIGC's growth following its Series A round, recognizing the company's differentiated technological capabilities and rapid growth in the global entertainment tech market.

BIGC operates its namesake All-in-One Digital Venue platform, which integrates the entire online business lifecycle surrounding world tours by K-pop and K-culture artists into a single platform. Traditionally, when an artist embarks on a world tour, they have had to contract with six to seven or more separate platforms to manage ticketing, real-time live streaming, merchandise commerce, fan marketing, and fan data analytics. BIGC has integrated this fragmented structure into a single, one-stop solution.

Building on the strength of its integrated solution, BIGC is delivering strong performance across key metrics. The company currently has 3.9 million registered users across 232 countries and territories, with international users accounting for 74% of its total membership. In particular, BIGC has demonstrated strong global fandom lock-in, with an 81% repurchase rate among users who have made at least one purchase.

BIGC has also recorded rapid growth in both revenue and its user base. While its membership has increased by an average of more than 700% annually over the past three years, revenue has more than doubled year over year for three consecutive years. Last year, the company generated KRW 11.2 billion in revenue, representing a 158% increase from the previous year. Average revenue per project has also grown significantly, rising from several million won during the company's early stages to tens or hundreds of millions of won per project. In terms of its business structure, BIGC has evolved from primarily providing one-off concert streaming services to securing contracts that comprehensively manage entire world tours. These integrated world-tour contracts now account for 75% of total revenue, establishing a stable B2B revenue structure.

Behind this growth is BIGC's differentiated R&D and technological capabilities. The company has applied ultra-low-latency real-time communication technology to reduce live streaming delays to approximately 0.5 seconds. During voting for a major awards ceremony, BIGC also successfully handled massive traffic, including 3 million users per second and 45 million users over a three-week period, through AI-based predictive traffic control technology, reducing server costs by 90% and demonstrating technology capabilities at a level comparable to leading global startups.

BIGC is further accelerating its evolution into an“Entertainment OS” powered by global fandom data. The company has acquired and integrated the fandom community blip, K-pop Radar, which has accumulated 1.3 billion fandom data points, and the IP of the music program THE SHOW. Based on this global fandom data, BIGC is developing an Entertainment OS capable of predicting and supporting target concert cities and revenue opportunities for artists. More recently, BIGC also secured an exclusive Korean distribution agreement with Universal Music Korea, expanding its reach beyond K-pop to global pop IPs while pursuing digital transformation (DX) and AI transformation (AX) across the broader entertainment industry.

Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC, said,“We plan to invest the proceeds from this funding in advancing our global fandom data and AI technologies and in building an Entertainment OS that connects key services including world tours, ticketing, live streaming, and commerce. Based on the technologies and data we have validated through K-pop, we will expand to global artists and IPs and create a new AX model for the entertainment industry.”

About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment tech company operating as an All-in-One Digital Venue, integrating core services for the online monetization of artists and media IPs, including ticketing, AI live streaming, and commerce. The company has recently demonstrated both its technological capabilities and business potential, receiving TI2, the highest rating in the Technology Credit Bureau (TCB) technology evaluation for corporate investment, and winning four global awards, including the Gold Stevie Award and the Good Design (GD) Award. In the first half of this year, BIGC acquired K-pop Radar, which holds 1.3 billion proprietary global fandom data points, and is building an“Entertainment OS” that integrates its all-in-one platform, media, and fandom data capabilities.

Media Contact:

Sena Sim, PR Manager

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