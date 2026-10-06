Valdez Educational Services Expands Its Services Statewide Through Private Pay

(L to R) Ernest Valdez & Amanda Martinez, program managers, Valdez Educational Services; student Jordan Quintana, recognized for academic growth at Madera South High; tutor/mentor Katherine Valades. Photo by Carl M. Dameron.

(L to R) Aaron Valdez, Will Greer, student Ionatana Asu, Fernando Tanioka, Toni Atieh, and Francine Blacksher celebrate Asu's $500 award at a Valdez Educational Services event. Photo by Carl M. Dameron.

(L to R) Ernest Valdez & Amanda Martinez, Valdez Educational Services program managers; Jordan Quintana, Madera South High School 10th grader recognized for academic growth in math & writing; tutor Katherine Valades. Photo: Carl M. Dameron.

(L to R) Stephanie Evans, ELO tutor/intervention specialist with Valdez Educational Services, with student Uriel Matias Salazar (4th grade, Sierra Vista Elementary), recognized for math proficiency. Photo by Carl M. Dameron.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Until now, access to Valdez Educational Services' innovative tutoring and mentoring programs was available only through public school districts that partnered with us. Through Private Pay, families can access services regardless of where they live or which school district they are in,” said Aaron Valdez, founder and CEO of Valdez Educational Services.Valdez Educational Services is expanding its tutoring and mentoring services statewide with a Private-Pay option. Until now, access to the organization's successful tutoring and mentoring services was available only through public school districts that partnered with Valdez Educational Services.The services provided through Valdez Educational Services are designed to meet the diverse needs of students, families, foster youth, and those with disabilities who need special education and/or related services. Valdez delivers tutoring and mentoring both in person and online, seven days a week.Students find Valdez's approach effective. For example, Ionatana Asu, now a sophomore at Cajon High School in San Bernardino said,“Through persistence from my tutor, my grades went from a low Fs to high A's”. Asu made his comments at a recent Valdez-sponsored student achievement banquet.Private Pay means a family pays directly for these services, rather than securing them through their local school district, or another third-party payer.The benefits of Private Pay include, but are not limited to, the following:.More personalized services: Providers can tailor the services to the client's preferences and circumstances..More flexibility: The client can choose the type, schedule, and frequency of services based on their needs..Continuity of care: The client can continue receiving services, without depending on continued eligibility..Parents stay in control: Fewer restrictions; services don't have to meet an insurance or government program requirements or authorization rules.Valdez Educational Services offers a comprehensive suite of tutoring and mentoring services for K-12 students, including increasing attendance and instructional recovery, tutoring for foster youth, and high school mentoring.“Our tutoring and mentoring program emphasizes the student's skill development and fostering the positive attitudes, behaviors, and strategies that are essential for academic success,” said Aaron Valdez, founder and CEO of Valdez Educational Services.“Our goal is to equip students with the skills and confidence necessary for lifelong success, whether it's in the classroom, at the workplace, or in their personal lives. Our mission is to ensure that all students possess the foundational skills necessary for lifelong academic and professional success.,” Valdez added.Valdez Educational Services was founded in 2017 in San Bernardino, CA. It is a private tutoring and academic support organization that tutors and mentors students in grades K–12.A hallmark of the Valdez Educational Services approach is the quality of its educators.“We train our tutors to be kind, gentle, supportive, and caring while delivering the specific educational support each student needs,” said cofounder and President, Chad Brammer.Valdez Educational Services tutors are diverse, relatable, and relatively close in age to the students they nurture. The tutors are often current or recent university graduates. These mentors are passionate about education and are dedicated to helping students overcome obstacles.“Until now, access to Valdez Educational Services' innovative tutoring and mentoring programs was available only through public school districts that partnered with us. Through Private Pay, families can access services regardless of where they live or which school district they are in,” said Aaron Valdez, founder and CEO of Valdez Educational Services.With Private Pay, Valdez Educational Services now offers the convenience of direct payments from parents when the district partnerships are not available. Scholarships are available to students in need.For more information, call Eva Valdez at (909) 362-3620, email... or visit ValdezEducationAbout Valdez Educational ServicesValdez Educational Services offers customized educational solutions and support designed to meet the specific needs of students, families, foster families, and school districts. Their results-oriented approach centers on improving academic skills and developing healthy attitudes, behaviors, and strategies that lead to short-term academic success and long-term achievement in life, in general. Valdez Educational Services provides both in-person and online support, seven days a week.

Carl Dameron

Dameron Communications

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Valdez Educational Services Expands its Services Statewide through Private Pay News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 06, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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