Maximus Payments Launches To Deliver Multi-Processor Merchant Services For Businesses Of Every Size And Risk Profile

Maximus Payments

New Payments Provider Enters U.S. Market with Merchant Accounts, POS Solutions, Payment Gateways and High-Risk Processing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maximus Payments, a merchant services provider serving businesses across the United States, today announced its official launch. The company gives merchants access to multiple processing partners through a single relationship. It offers merchant accounts, point-of-sale systems and payment hardware, online payment gateways, and specialized high-risk processing.Unlike single-processor providers, Maximus Payments places each merchant with the processing partner that best fits its industry, sales volume and risk profile. This approach is designed to improve approval rates, pricing and long-term account stability, particularly for card-not-present, e-commerce and high-risk businesses that traditional banks often decline."Maximus Payments was built to give merchants real options and a partner they can count on," said Marc Geolina, Founder and President of Maximus Payments. "Our multi-processor model, transparent pricing and hands-on support let us approve businesses others turn away, and keep them processing as they grow."Maximus Payments also launches with an Agent Program for independent sales partners. Agents can submit merchant applications, track approvals and manage their portfolios through a dedicated online portal.The company is well positioned for growth and will keep expanding its processing partnerships, technology and industry coverage to deliver strong value to merchants and partners.About Maximus PaymentsMaximus Payments is a merchant services provider offering merchant accounts, POS systems, payment gateways and high-risk processing through a network of processing partners. Its leadership team brings more than 20 years of payments-industry experience. The company helps businesses accept payments in-store, online and on the go, with responsive, personal support.For more information about Maximus Payments, please visit .

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Maximus Payments Launches to Deliver Multi-Processor Merchant Services for Businesses of Every Size and Risk Profile News Provided By Maximus Payments October 06, 2026, 22:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology



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