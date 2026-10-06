Landscape Durable Tires Expands U.S. Sales Team To Accelerate Growth Of The Durable Tire Category

Chad Britton, Regional Sales Manager at Landscape Durable Tires.

Chad Britton joins as Regional Sales Manager, bringing extensive tire industry experience in dealer development and distribution.

- Chad Britton, Regional Sales ManagerSAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Landscape Durable Tires today announced that Chad Britton has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager. In his new role, Britton will focus on dealer and distributor development, new account acquisition, territory growth and expanding the company's U.S. sales presence.Britton brings extensive experience in tire sales, management, dealer development, training and distribution, with roles at Toyo Tire North America, Tire Brands North America, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Dunlap & Kyle – Gateway Tire of Texas and K&M Tire.His background is particularly relevant as Landscape Durable Tires works to expand its dealer and distributor network. Britton has experience introducing emerging tire brands, developing new territories, building dealer relationships and managing multi-state sales regions.“Landscape Durable Tires has a clear opportunity to grow by building strong relationships with dealers and distributors,” said Britton.“I'm looking forward to using my experience in the tire industry to develop new accounts, expand our presence and help bring this durable tire brand to more markets.”“Chad brings exactly the type of hands-on dealer and distributor experience we need as we expand,” said Patrick Hyland, Senior Sales Director at Landscape Durable Tires.“He understands how to build territories, develop relationships and introduce brands into competitive markets. That experience will be important as we continue growing our U.S. sales network.”In his new role, Britton will work closely with Landscape Durable Tires' sales leadership to identify high-opportunity markets, develop new dealer and distributor accounts, strengthen existing relationships and support the company's regional expansion strategy.If you are interested in learning more about Landscape Durable Tires and becoming a Landscape dealer, please contact....His appointment comes as Landscape Durable Tires continues expanding its U.S. organization and building its position around a clear category strategy: the Durable Tire.Landscape Durable Tires will continue investing in dealer development, distribution, product education, market awareness and programs designed to give its sales partners a clear and differentiated story to bring to customers.About Landscape Durable TiresLandscape Durable Tires creates tires defined by durability. The company develops products for dealers, distributors and drivers seeking dependable performance, long wear and confidence in demanding real-world conditions.Less Wear. More Miles.

Joe Acosta | Marketing Director

Landscape Durable Tires

+1 909-210-5578

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Landscape Durable Tires Expands U.S. Sales Team to Accelerate Growth of the Durable Tire Category News Provided By Landscape Durable Tires October 06, 2026, 22:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



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