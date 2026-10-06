P.S. ARTS Opens 20262027 Artist Educator Connect Season With Free Session On Differentiated Learning

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The free virtual series brings artists and educators together on arts integration, culturally responsive teaching and career pathways, and Prop 28

- John LawlerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P.S. ARTS announced the 2026–2027 season of Artist Educator Connect (AEC), its free virtual conversation series for teaching artists, classroom teachers, arts education professionals, and community partners. The season opens Thursday, Oct. 8, at 3:30 PM PT with“Differentiated Learning in Arts Education,” led by P.S. ARTS Associate Director of Education Development Jaime Reichner. Reichner's session will share practical strategies for reaching every student in the room across abilities, learning styles, and language backgrounds through the arts. Participants will leave with approaches they can bring directly into their classrooms and programs.Across the season, AEC will take on the questions shaping the field right now, covering topics including arts integration, culturally responsive teaching, career pathways into arts education, and Prop 28, the 2022 voter-approved measure that directs roughly $1 billion a year to arts and music instruction in California public schools. Each session is designed to build community across the arts education landscape and create space for candid conversation about the opportunities and challenges artists and educators face in today's environment.“Artist Educator Connect is an opportunity to learn from one another, build community, and explore new possibilities for how the arts can support every student,” said John Lawler, CEO of P.S. ARTS.“By bringing artists and educators together, we can share experiences and practices that strengthen arts education and create more meaningful learning experiences for students.”Artist Educator Connect is part of P.S. ARTS' broader commitment to strengthening the arts education field by creating opportunities for artists, educators, and communities to come together and learn from one another.How to AttendAll Artist Educator Connect sessions are free, virtual, and open to everybody, including artists, educators, arts education professionals, and anyone interested in the role of the arts in education. Registration and the full season schedule are available at .

Jake Yablonski

Plus4 Public Relations

+1 3109489743

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

P.S. ARTS Opens 2026–2027 Artist Educator Connect Season With Free Session on Differentiated Learning News Provided By P.S. ARTS October 06, 2026, 22:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.