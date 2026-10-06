Gutsy Captain Opens Crowdfunding Round After Selling More Than 70 Million Bottles Across 38 Countries

One bottle sold every 3 seconds

GUTsy Captain Electrolyte

Leading Brand in Europe

Functional drinks company invites its consumer community to invest as it accelerates Electrolytes, international distribution and innovation

- Peter Matuska, GUTsy Captain CEOSINTRA, PORTUGAL, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GUTsy Captain, the functional drinks company best known for its organic kombucha, has opened Early Access to its equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, giving its community the opportunity to become investors in the business as it enters its next stage of growth.Around a decade ago, GUTsy Captain had sold zero bottles.Today, the company has sold more than 70 million bottles, its products are available across 38 countries and more than 10,000 points of sale, including major retailers such as Carrefour, SPAR and Lidl, and approximately one GUTsy Captain bottle is sold every three seconds across its markets.The company now wants to build on the international platform created by kombucha and accelerate its expansion into the broader functional drinks category.-- From kombucha to a broader functional drinks platform --Kombucha established GUTsy Captain's international distribution footprint and consumer base. The company is now developing a second growth platform around Electrolytes, designed to combine hydration, clean-label ingredients and a distinctive proposition for different consumption occasions.The early performance of Electrolytes has reinforced the company's belief that the GUTsy Captain brand can successfully expand beyond kombucha into larger functional beverage categories.The range generated €300,000 in sales during its first three months, without marketing spend, and was selected for the SIAL Innovation Awards 2026.“Ten years ago, we were trying to convince people to try kombucha. Today, a GUTsy Captain bottle is sold approximately every three seconds somewhere across our markets. What excites us now is that we believe the opportunity ahead goes far beyond kombucha. We want to build a broader functional drinks brand and we want the community that helped us get here to have the opportunity to be part of what comes next. Something big is fermenting.”Peter Matuska, Founder & CEO, GUTsy Captain-- Why crowdfunding? --GUTsy Captain has chosen equity crowdfunding to open this next chapter to the consumers and supporters who have helped build the brand over the past decade.Through Crowdcube, eligible investors will have the opportunity to invest in GUTsy Captain and participate as shareholders in the company's next stage of development, subject to the terms of the campaign.The company also plans to offer investor rewards at selected investment levels, including product credit, online discounts and exclusive brand experiences. Full details and conditions will be available through the Crowdcube campaign.-- Investing to accelerate growth --The funds raised will be used to support the next stage of GUTsy Captain's development, including:.increasing Electrolytes production capacity;.strengthening operational capabilities;.supporting marketing and sales;.accelerating distribution in existing markets;.entering new markets; and.continuing to develop new functional drinks and product innovation.GUTsy Captain operates its own production facility in Spain, providing direct oversight of production, quality, innovation and capacity as the business scales.The company reported €9.9 million in revenue in 2025.Its strategic shareholders include Orkla Foods and Döhler Ventures, bringing experience across fast-moving consumer goods, beverage ingredients and innovation.GUTsy Captain generates revenue through direct-to-retail sales, regional distributors and direct-to-consumer e-commerce.-- A community invited to take part in the next chapter --The crowdfunding campaign will roll out in three stages:Early Access - October 7Consumers and followers can register their interest and learn more about the opportunity.Private Access - October 19People who registered during Early Access are scheduled to receive priority access to the investment opportunity.Public Access - October 21The campaign is scheduled to open to eligible Crowdcube members.Full campaign information, investment terms and risk disclosures will be available on the GUTsy Captain Crowdcube page.“Consumers have been at the centre of our growth from the beginning,” Matuska added.“Giving that community the opportunity to become investors feels like a natural next step.”-- About GUTsy Captain --GUTsy Captain is a European functional drinks company with products sold in 38 countries.Having established an international business around authentic organic kombucha, the company is expanding its portfolio into new functional beverage categories, including Electrolytes and functional sodas.GUTsy Captain operates its own production facility and sells through major retailers, regional distributors and direct-to-consumer e-commerce.The company's ambition is to build a broader European functional drinks brand combining taste, clean-label ingredients and functional benefits.More information:Investment RiskInvesting in private companies involves risks, including illiquidity, dilution and the possible loss of invested capital. Prospective investors should review the complete campaign materials, investment terms and risk information available through Crowdcube before making an investment decision and seek independent advice where appropriate.

Inês Freitas

The GUTsy Captain Co.

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GUTsy Captain Opens Crowdfunding Round After Selling More Than 70 Million Bottles Across 38 Countries News Provided By The GUTsy Captain Co. October 06, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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