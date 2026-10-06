After 20 Years And 1.6 Million Gemstones Sold, Gemrockauctions Founder Discovers The Human Story Behind The Business

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“The greatest feeling was sitting down with these Gemstone families and hearing them talk about their children and the future,”

- wayne sedawieGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When GemRockAuctions founder Wayne Sedawie travelled to Hong Kong and Thailand recently, he expected to meet many of the gemstone sellers he had worked with during the company's 20-year journey.What he experienced became much more personal.Sedawie met hundreds of verified sellers, many of whom operate second- and third-generation family gemstone businesses. The meetings gave him an opportunity to see first-hand how an online marketplace that began in Australia had become part of the lives of families around the world.“I have been in business for 52 years, but this trip gave me a sense of accomplishment that was very different from making money,” said Sedawie.“Seeing families build businesses, educate their children and plan for the next generation made me realise that the value of what we created cannot be measured simply by the number of gemstones sold.”GemRockAuctions has now sold approximately 1.6 million gemstones during its 20-year history.But Sedawie says the 1.6 million figure was not what stayed with him after returning home.It was the people behind the gemstones.During one lunch with several sellers, two young men joined the group. Sedawie asked who they were and was told that the income generated through the sellers' businesses had helped educate the young men through university.“That really affected me,” Sedawie said.“You look at a gemstone online and see a product. But behind that stone can be a family, a business, a child's education and an opportunity for the next generation.”One of the students also joked about not having time to learn the traditional gemstone-cutting skills of his family because of his university studies. He started his day at 8 a.m. and could be studying until the evening.“He said it with a beautiful smile,” Sedawie recalled.“I thought that was fantastic. The family business had helped give him the opportunity to choose his own future.”A Marketplace Built Around FamiliesDuring meetings in Hong Kong and Thailand, conversations frequently turned to the challenges facing international ecommerce, particularly tariffs, shipping costs and the changing global marketplace.What impressed Sedawie was that the sellers were not simply discussing problems.They were discussing solutions.Groups of sellers shared ideas about how the marketplace could make buying and selling easier for both sellers and international customers“That was when I really understood that GemRockAuctions is a partnership,” said Sedawie.“It isn't just my company and its sellers. These are family businesses, just like my own family is involved in my businesses.”Remembering a Seller From IndiaThe trip also reminded Sedawie of a seller he had met many years ago in India.The seller regularly offered large numbers of inexpensive gemstones. Sedawie had once asked why he continued selling stones that appeared to have very small profit margins.The seller explained that his village was like a family. Everyone needed to work, everyone needed an income and he was proud of the gemstones his community produced.Several months later, the seller unexpectedly passed away.One of his cousins, whom he had helped educate, took over the family store.That store is still selling on GemRockAuctions today.“For me, that is what long-term business is about,” Sedawie said.“Sometimes you don't see the impact of what you do for many years.”A Message From a Cancer SurvivorAfter returning to Australia, Sedawie was reading messages from customers when another personal story caught his attention.A customer who had purchased gemstones during the COVID-19 pandemic told Sedawie that his passion for gemstones had helped him during his recovery from cancer.The customer described gemstones as one of the great passions in his life and said he now had the“best hobby in the world.”He then made a low offer on another gemstone.Sedawie accepted it.“It was a small transaction, but it meant much more than the dollar value,” Sedawie said.“You realise that sometimes what you're selling isn't just a gemstone. It can give somebody enjoyment, purpose and something to look forward to.”What Does "Ethically Sourced" Really Mean?The experience has also caused Sedawie to reflect on the phrase“ethically sourced gemstones,” which he believes can sometimes be overused as a marketing term.Sedawie grew up on a farm and studied agriculture, giving him an understanding of family businesses, land management and long-term planning.“Farmers understand that you can't destroy the land you depend on,” he said.“If you want your children and grandchildren to continue the business, you have to think long term.”He believes many established family gemstone businesses operate according to the same principle.“Family businesses have to think about their reputation and their future generations. Ethical business isn't always a marketing slogan. For many family businesses, it is simply necessary if you want the business to survive for generations.”The Real Reward After 52 Years in BusinessSedawie has spent 52 years in business and more than 20 years building GemRockAuctions.The company has now reached the significant milestone of 1.6 million gemstones sold.But his recent trip changed how he thinks about that number.“The greatest feeling was sitting down with these families and hearing them talk about their children and the future,” said Sedawie.“After 52 years in business, I can honestly say that seeing people build businesses, educate their families and create opportunities for the next generation is worth more to me than another sales record.”“I started this journey in Australia 20 years ago. I never expected that one day I would sit in Hong Kong and Thailand and realise that the platform had become part of the lives of so many families around the world.”About GemRockAuctionsGemRockAuctions is an international online marketplace connecting gemstone sellers and buyers around the world. Founded by Australian entrepreneur Wayne Sedawie, the marketplace has operated for more than 20 years and has facilitated the sale of approximately 1.6 million gemstones.

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After 20 Years and 1.6 Million Gemstones Sold, GemRockAuctions Founder Discovers the Human Story Behind the Business News Provided By Treasureauctions October 06, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional...



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