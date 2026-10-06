Fund Momentum Opens Its VC And LP Database To AI Agents With A New MCP Server And Pay-Per-Call Access

The Vienna venture data company lets Claude, ChatGPT and autonomous agents search 1,100+ VC funds and 650+ LPs, register themselves, and pay per query in USDC.

- Michael Schneider, Founder of Fund MomentumVIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most investor databases were built for one kind of user: a person clicking through a web interface, filtering by stage and industry, and exporting a spreadsheet. That assumption no longer holds. Founders increasingly ask Claude or ChatGPT to find VCs that are actively deploying, and emerging fund managers ask the same assistants which family offices back a Fund I. Fund Momentum, based in Vienna, Austria, has rebuilt its fundraising intelligence platform around that shift, launching a remote MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that lets AI agents query, reason over and pay for its data directly, with no human required to click through a dashboard.The platform tracks more than 1,100 venture capital funds that have raised or closed capital since September 2024, publishes its own primary research on roughly 300 VC fund closings, and maps over 650 disclosed limited partners inside a product called LP Radar. Every record carries a provenance block showing its source, the date it was last verified and a confidence score, a structure built as much for an AI agent to evaluate trust as for a human reader.Agents connect to the full dataset through a single MCP URL, and a keyless trial lets any agent run live queries with no signup, API key or email address. An AI agent can also self-register with one API call to receive free credits instantly. For agents working without a human in the loop, Fund Momentum accepts machine payments: autonomous agents pay per call through the Machine Payments Protocol in USDC on the Tempo network, with no account needed. An incremental-sync tool, get_changes, lets an agent pull only the funds that changed since its last check, and every tool is declared read-only and idempotent so agents can call them without a confirmation step.For founders raising a pre-seed, seed or Series A round, the platform searches actively deploying funds by country, stage and industry across more than 50 sectors, and surfaces an Investor Signal Profile for each one covering its sweet spot, thesis tags, bullish and contrarian signals, deployment status and founder dos and don'ts. A match_startup tool ranks funds against a plain-language description of the startup's stage, sector and geography, and a running feed of weekly VC fund closings shows founders which funds just raised and likely have fresh capital to deploy.For emerging and first-time fund managers, LP Radar shows which of its 650+ limited partners, including family offices, funds of funds, institutional investors, corporates and government-backed programmes, have previously backed a Fund I or Fund II. check_lp_coverage is free and keyless and returns LP counts by country and type; search_lps returns full LP records for subscribers. Twice a year, Fund Momentum also publishes FM15, a ranking of 15 emerging VC managers scored on LP trust signal, early track record, thesis sharpness and founder alignment, with no paid placements.Accelerators, venture studios and VC funds can offer the platform to their cohorts and portfolio companies as a perk, giving founders agentic fund search and giving Fund I managers access to LP Radar. Funds themselves can submit to be listed, featured or interviewed and get access to pre-vetted deal flow.In total, eight MCP tools are available. Four are free: search_funds, get_fund, get_changes and check_lp_coverage. Three require a Pro subscription or pay-per-call access: get_fund_signals, get_gp_profile and match_startup. search_lps is reserved for LP Radar subscribers. A founder might ask an agent connected to the server, "which seed funds in DACH invest in B2B SaaS and are deploying right now," or "match my startup: AI-native fintech, seed stage, raising 3 million euros, Vienna." An emerging manager might ask, "which family offices in Germany back Fund I managers."Pricing is published at fundmomentum/pricing. VC fund search, filters and basic signal data are free with 100 MCP calls a month. A Starter tier at 9 euros a month unlocks full Investor Signal Profiles and 1,000 calls; Pro at 29 euros a month adds GP profiles, AI matching and all fund tools with 10,000 calls. LP Radar is a separate subscription at 199 euros a month or 1,499 euros a year. AI agents without a subscription pay per call through MPP starting at 0.01 euros, with no account required. Fund Momentum does not sell personal contact data such as investor emails or phone numbers.Fund Momentum (fundmomentum) is an agentic fundraising intelligence platform for founders and emerging fund managers, tracking over 1,100 actively deploying venture capital funds, reporting VC fund closings as original research, and mapping more than 650 limited partners through LP Radar. The company publishes Investor Signal Profiles and the twice-yearly FM15 ranking of emerging managers. Its data is available on the web or through its MCP server, with machine payments supporting autonomous AI agents. Fund Momentum is based in Vienna, Austria, and was founded by Michael Schneider.To connect an AI assistant to the platform, add the Fund Momentum MCP server at fundmomentum/_api/mcp to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or any MCP client. Setup instructions are at fundmomentum/mcp, and the keyless trial requires no API key.

Michael Schneider

Fund Momentum

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Fund Momentum Opens Its VC and LP Database to AI Agents With a New MCP Server and Pay-Per-Call Access News Provided By Fund Momentum October 06, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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