Fine Art Photographer Releases Free Field Guide To Five Utah Landscapes, Including A Rare Fog Image At Mesa Arch

"Skyfall": Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park, Utah, in fog. Photograph by Alexander Vershinin.

Alexander Vershinin's guide combines GPS-marked field notes with an interactive map of Bonneville, Canyonlands, Monument Valley, Delicate Arch and Toroweap

- Alexander Vershinin, fine art landscape photographer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexander Vershinin, a fine art landscape photographer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has published a free Utah photography field guide to five of the state's best-known landscapes. The guide is released alongside "Skyfall", an image of Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park surrounded by fog.

"Skyfall" shows Mesa Arch under a layer of fog, an atmospheric condition that is rarely seen at this location. The image is part of Vershinin's body of panoramic work from Utah and the American Southwest.

The guide, "The Ultimate Guide to Photographing Utah Landscapes", covers five locations: Bonneville, Canyonlands, Monument Valley, Delicate Arch and Toroweap. For each one, it offers GPS-marked field notes and links to the photographs made there. An interactive map shows all five locations in one view, so that photographers can plan a route between them.

"I made this guide to share what I have learned while photographing Utah, so that other photographers can find these places and plan their visits," said Vershinin.

The field guide is free to read and does not require registration.

About Alexander Vershinin

Alexander Vershinin is a fine art landscape photographer based in Las Vegas, Nevada, who specializes in panoramic photography. His photographs of Iceland, Norway, Namibia and the American Southwest have received 142 awards and honors in international competitions between 2013 and 2022, including Gold Awards at the Epson International Pano Awards. Every image is available as a signed, numbered limited edition print.

Media contact: Alexander Vershinin, vershinin

Alexander Vershinin

Alexander Vershinin Photography

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Fine Art Photographer Releases Free Field Guide to Five Utah Landscapes, Including a Rare Fog Image at Mesa Arch News Provided By Alexander Vershinin Photography October 06, 2026, 22:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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