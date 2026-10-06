Premiere Roofing Joins Forces With Mays Contracting To Expand Roofing Services In Newberry, SC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premiere Roofing joins forces with Mays Contracting to expand services and faster repairs in Newberry, SC, offering free Roof Health Checks.

NEWBERRY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premiere Roofing, a residential and commercial roofing contractor serving communities across South Carolina, announced that it has joined forces with Mays Contracting in Newberry. The partnership brings together Mays Contracting's established local presence with the operational support, technology, and resources of Premiere Roofing.

Through this expansion, homeowners and property owners in Newberry and surrounding communities will have access to increased service capabilities, faster response times for inspections and repairs, and a broader range of roofing and exterior services.

The existing leadership and crew at Mays Contracting will remain in place, helping maintain the community relationships and level of service Newberry residents have come to know and trust.

Key benefits include:

-Faster Response Times: Increased resources will support quicker on-site assessments, emergency tarping, and repair response following severe weather events.

-Expanded Service Capabilities: Newberry residents will have access to a broader range of residential and commercial services, including asphalt shingle and metal roof replacements, commercial TPO roofing systems, VELUX skylight installations, chimney caps, siding, gutters, and storm damage restoration.

-Continued Local Leadership: Operations will remain locally based at 60 Nance St. in Newberry, providing continuity for existing customers and community partners.

“Mays Contracting has built a strong reputation in Newberry through dependable craftsmanship and a commitment to its customers,” said Miller Robinson, President and Owner of Premiere Roofing.“By bringing our teams together, we can provide the local Newberry crew with additional operational support and resources while preserving the personal service and local relationships that have made Mays Contracting a trusted name in the community.”

To celebrate this milestone and thank the community for its ongoing support, Premiere Roofing is offering local homeowners and business owners a complimentary Roof Health Check. For more information or to schedule a free roof inspection in the Newberry area, visit roofteam/mays-contracting or call (803) 732-3322.

Premiere Roofing

Miller Robinson

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Mays Roofing is Joining Forces with Premiere Roofing

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Premiere Roofing Joins Forces With Mays Contracting to Expand Roofing Services in Newberry, SC News Provided By Splash Omnimedia October 06, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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