Tsecond's BRYCK Selected To Deliver Edge Computing Technology For Army's Predictive Sustainment Prototype

Enable Logistics dominance at the edge with air gapped predictive sustainment

BRYCK Micro-R rugged edge computing nodes will support real-time vehicle sustainment visibility for the 1st Cavalry Division in contested environments

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tsecond, a Silicon Valley-based deep-tech company specializing in petabyte-scale edge AI infrastructure, today announced its BRYCKÒ Micro has been selected for a contract through Redhorse Corporation to support a U.S. Army predictive sustainment initiative across tactical vehicle fleets.Under the effort, Tsecond will provide the vehicle edge AI hardware and sensor-integration layer for a prototype designed to give commanders near-real-time visibility into critical sustainment data, including fuel, water, munitions and vehicle maintenance status. The objective is to give leaders earlier, decision-quality insight into consumption trends, equipment health and emerging sustainment risk so they can plan resupply and maintenance before those issues affect combat power. The effort addresses a challenge in large-scale combat operations: providing commanders with actionable logistics data even when communications are degraded, disconnected, intermittent or limited (DDIL).The prototyping effort will integrate Tsecond's BRYCK Micro-R rugged edge AI device across vehicle platforms supporting the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division, with an architecture designed to scale across the broader Army wheeled fleet after successful validation.“Predictive logistics begins with having trusted data available where and when decisions have to be made,” said Dr. Raj Iyer, President of Tsecond.“By bringing rugged edge AI, compute, storage, sensor integration and local processing directly onto tactical vehicles, we can give commanders a near realtime Common Operating Picture of fleet readiness. That means better-informed decisions about where to proactively position fuel, supplies, maintenance teams and other resources before a maintenance fault becomes mission-impacting.”The BRYCK Micro-R will serve as the on-vehicle edge AI node, capturing data already available through vehicle systems while also supporting supplemental sensing for information that is not electronically available today. The device provides local compute, storage, connectivity and AI-inference capability in a compact ruggedized form factor which can withstand high levels of temperature, shock and vibration.Tsecond will work alongside prime contractor Redhorse Corporation, which will lead the development of the edge data analytics software. Redhorse's edge software will run air-gapped on the Micro-R in a hardened environment to perform data capture, normalization, storage, threshold alerts, fault prioritization, consumption-rate analysis and anomaly detection. The same edge architecture is designed to support lightweight predictive AI models running locally on the Micro-R, enabling analysis in disconnected or air-gapped operating conditions without requiring new hardware. This approach supports low-signature reporting while preserving the full data record for later analysis and model training.The initial prototype will establish a fielded baseline that can be evaluated and refined through Soldier feedback and operational testing with the 1st Cavalry Division. Following successful validation, the platform-agnostic architecture is intended to provide a pathway for broader Army deployment.“This program demonstrates exactly where edge infrastructure can make a meaningful operational difference and aligns with DOW's contested logistics priority,” Iyer added.“The objective is not simply to collect more sensor data, but to make this data actionable at the tactical edge. Our predictive AI and Large Language Models are purpose built and trained for Army vehicles and the BRYCK is the only device which can run such AI inferencing capability in an affordable small form factor.”Government AcknowledgmentThis material is based upon work supported by the Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) under Contract No. W911NF-26-C-A038.DisclaimerAny opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army.About TsecondTsecond is a Silicon Valley deep-tech company and non-traditional defense contractor building high-performance, rugged edge AI infrastructure for data-intensive missions. Its BRYCK platform enables organizations to capture, store, process, move and upload massive datasets in disconnected and bandwidth-constrained environments. Tsecond works across commercial and defense markets and maintains a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Army DEVCOM focused on edge AI technologies.Media ContactNicole Sikorski...201-647-2638

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Tsecond's BRYCK selected to Deliver Edge Computing Technology for Army's Predictive Sustainment Prototype News Provided By Tsecond Inc October 06, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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