HARDHIDE BRINGS THE SPIRIT OF SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY TO THE CAN WITH NEW SOUTHERN WHISKEY COCKTAILS

Fruit Flavored Whiskey Ready To Drink Cocktails

Inspired by two fan-favorite serves, Hardhide's new 5.9% ABV Southern Whiskey Cocktails bring Strawberry Whiskey Lemonade and Peach Whiskey Iced Tea to the can.

- John Eason-CEO of Sidewalk Side SpiritsNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Media Contact:Johnathan Thomas...504-428-4032HARDHIDE BRINGS THE SPIRIT OF SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY TO THE CAN WITH NEW SOUTHERN WHISKEY COCKTAILSInspired by two favorite ways fans already enjoy Hardhide Whiskey, the new 5.9% ABV Southern Whiskey Cocktails bring Strawberry Whiskey Lemonade and Peach Whiskey Iced Tea to the canSidewalk Side Spirits today announced Hardhide Southern Whiskey Cocktails, a new ready-to-drink line based on two favorite ways fans already enjoy Hardhide's award-winning flavored whiskeys: Hardhide Ponchatoula Sparkling Strawberry Whiskey Lemonade and Hardhide Chilton County Peach Whiskey Iced Tea.Launching in late September in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky, the cocktails are 5.9% ABV in 355 mL (12 fl. oz.) cans, made for the grill, the tailgate, the porch and the game - wherever friends stop by and somebody reaches into the cooler to make sure everyone has something cold.“Southern hospitality isn't about making things complicated. It's about making people feel welcome,” said John Eason, Founder and CEO of Sidewalk Side Spirits.“We watched how people were already enjoying our whiskeys - Strawberry Whiskey with lemonade and Peach Whiskey with iced tea - and put those favorite serves into a can, so when somebody pulls up a chair, walks into the tailgate or shows up at your door, you've got something cold and distinctly Southern ready to share.”FROM A FAVORITE POUR TO A READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILThe Strawberry Lemonade cocktail pairs the bright strawberry character of Hardhide's Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey with sparkling lemonade; the Peach Iced Tea cocktail pairs the peach character of Hardhide's Chilton County Peach Whiskey with one of the South's most familiar refreshments. Both come ready to share - just chill, open and pass one to whoever pulled up a chair.“Some of the best hospitality is the simplest,” Eason said.“Good food, something cold to drink and making room for one more person. That's what we want Hardhide to represent.”SOUTHERN FLAVOR WITH A SENSE OF PLACEEven Hardhide's name carries the Spirit of Southern Hospitality: the brand is named for Ponchatoula's beloved female alligator mascot, who welcomed generations of residents and visitors to town - a fitting namesake for a brand built around welcoming people in. Hardhide carries that connection forward as Official Sponsor of Kliebert & Son's Gator Tours, home of the Kliebert family.That sense of place extends to the ingredients - strawberries from Landry-Poché Farms in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and peaches from Durbin Farms Market in Chilton County, Alabama - and to the community: the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival and Toups Family Meal in New Orleans. For Hardhide, Southern hospitality is about where you come from, who you welcome and how you take care of your community.That same commitment to real fruit and genuine whiskey character earned Chilton County Peach the Beverage Testing Institute's 2025 Flavored Whiskey of the Year and Ponchatoula Strawberry a Platinum Award at the SIP Awards.“Hardhide started with a belief that a whiskey could tell a real Southern story - about where we're from, the fruit our neighbors grow, the people we know and the good times we share,” Eason said.“The Southern Whiskey Cocktails are the next chapter of that story. Same hospitality. A new way to share it.”For more information about Hardhide Whiskeys and Hardhide Southern Whiskey Cocktails, visit HardhideWhiskeys and follow @HardhideWhiskey on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.About HardhideHardhide is a Southern whiskey brand from Sidewalk Side Spirits built around The Spirit of Southern Hospitality. Named for Ponchatoula, Louisiana's beloved female alligator mascot, who welcomed generations of residents and visitors to town, Hardhide today serves as Official Sponsor of Kliebert & Son's Gator Tours, owned by the Kliebert family.Hardhide's award-winning portfolio includes 86-proof Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey and Hardhide Chilton County Peach Whiskey, along with Hardhide Southern Whiskey Cocktails. From the porch to the tailgate, Hardhide believes good whiskey is even better when there's someone to share it with.About Sidewalk Side SpiritsSidewalk Side Spirits is an independent spirits company based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded by friends with backgrounds in the spirits, cocktail and hospitality industries, the company develops distinctive beverage brands rooted in flavor, culture.

Johnathan Thomas

Ascension Branding and Marketing

+1 504-428-4032

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HARDHIDE BRINGS THE SPIRIT OF SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY TO THE CAN WITH NEW SOUTHERN WHISKEY COCKTAILS News Provided By Ascension Branding and Marketing October 06, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.