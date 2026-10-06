NLST Stock Jumps 18% After Micron's $600M License Deal - Retail Now Awaits SK Hynix



The two companies also agreed to drop and release all of the lawsuits still pending between them.

Netlist also said in a filing that Micron will buy 10 million Netlist shares for $1 million, with restrictions on selling the stock over five years. The Micron deal follows a separate settlement with Samsung in August, after Netlist had won verdicts totaling $421 million against the South Korean company.

Shares of Netlist (NLST) jumped on Tuesday, clocking its best session since mid-August, after the memory-chip company said Micron will pay $600 million to license its patents and end their court fight.

The stock closed up about 18% on Tuesday, near its 52-week high of $7.

What Netlist And Micron Agreed

Netlist and Micron signed the agreements on Monday and announced them Tuesday morning. Micron gets a five-year license to Netlist's patent portfolio, including patents that cover server memory modules and high-bandwidth memory, the stacked chips used in artificial-intelligence servers. The license is worldwide. It is not exclusive, and Micron cannot transfer it or sublicense it to another company.

Micron will pay $30 million a quarter from the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2031. That is 20 payments, or $600 million. The two companies also agreed to drop and release all of the lawsuits still pending between them. Netlist also said in a filing that Micron will buy 10 million Netlist shares for $1 million, with restrictions on selling the stock over five years.

“The agreement with Micron further validates the value of our AI memory technologies,” chief executive C.K. Hong said. He said Netlist will keep defending its patents and keep spending on new products. Netlist also warned in its filing that it still has to collect the fees, and that cases against other companies are unresolved.

Why NLST Stock Moved

Netlist is a small Irvine, California, company that makes memory products. A jury in Marshall, Texas, awarded it $445 million against Micron in 2024. In September, it asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to block imports of Micron chips used in products from Google, Nvidia, and Broadcom, and it filed a second complaint last week. A license and a settlement remove that risk for Micron and turn the dispute into contracted cash for Netlist.

The Micron deal follows a separate settlement with Samsung in August, after Netlist had won verdicts totaling $421 million against the South Korean company. Netlist reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $40.7 million as of June 27, before a Samsung upfront payment management expected in August. Against that last printed balance, $30 million a quarter is a large contracted stream, though the Micron payments do not start until the current quarter.

How Did NLST Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NLST stock jumped from bearish to bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from low to high levels.

A Stocktwits user also voiced optimism for Google entering a settlement with Netlist in time.

View this Stocktwits post

Another termed NLST“very little risk” and“highly undervalued.” The same post voiced optimism about SK Hynix renewing its Netlist license. SK Hynix is the only one of the three big memory makers without a current license. The old deal expired in April, and no replacement has been announced.

View this Stocktwits post

NLST stock has gained 648% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.