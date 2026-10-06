3 Indians Rescued From Attacked Ship In Black Sea Are Stable: Embassy

Indian Embassy Provides Support to Rescued Nationals

Embassy officials in Romania on Tuesday (local time) met the three Indian nationals rescued from commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV after it was attacked in the Black Sea on Monday, with two of them accommodated at a hotel and the third undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition, the Embassy of India in Romania said.

"The Embassy representative today visited the three Indian nationals rescued yesterday from MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. Two are presently accommodated at a hotel, while the third person is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition," the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy said its representative assured the three Indians of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company's local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant.

The embassy representative also met local police authorities, the shipping company's agent and treating medical doctors to coordinate further assistance and said that the mission remained in close contact with the concerned authorities and continued to extend all necessary support. "The Embassy representative also met with the local police authorities, shipping company's agent and treating medical doctors to coordinate further assistance. The Embassy remains in close contact with the concerned authorities and continues to extend all necessary support," the post added.

India Condemns Attack, Calls for Dialogue

The development came a day after the Embassy of India in Romania said a commercial vessel carrying three Indian nationals had come under attack in the Black Sea, with two foreign nationals killed and some crew members injured. The embassy subsequently confirmed that all three Indian nationals were safe, with one injured and receiving medical attention.

Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra also spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital and with the hospital's Chief Physician, who confirmed that they were in good health and receiving necessary care.

Meanwhile, India condemned the attack on the commercial vessel and expressed grave concern over attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said that the injured crew members, including the three Indian nationals, had been rescued by Romanian authorities and were receiving medical attention. It thanked the Romanian authorities for their "swift action" in the incident.

"We condemn the attack on MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea, in which two foreign seafarers were killed and some members of the crew, including Indian nationals, were injured. The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe," the MEA said.

The ministry said continued threats to commercial shipping and seafarers posed serious risks to global commerce and the welfare of people worldwide and reiterated India's call for "dialogue and diplomacy" to bring an end to ongoing conflicts. "The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and the welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts," the MEA said.

The MEA also underlined India's role in the 25-nation coalition, the "Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers", launched by India and Liberia during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to ensure the safety and security of merchant crews and commercial shipping against targeted attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, calling for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region to protect civilian crews and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade. (ANI)

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