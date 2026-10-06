Bake3d Inc. Introduces AI-Powered 3D Character And Motion Engine For Games, Film And Digital Content

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform converts images into rigged, animated 3D assets and connects with Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine, Godot and AI-assisted workflows

Delaware City, Delaware, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bake3D Inc. has introduced Bake3D, an AI-powered 3D generation, rigging and animation platform designed to help creators turn still images into production-ready 3D assets for games, films, cartoons, interactive experiences and other digital projects.

Bake3D combines image-to-3D generation, automatic rigging and AI-assisted motion creation within a single workflow. Creators can begin with a drawing, render or photograph, generate a textured 3D model, inspect its geometry, build a rig adapted to the subject and then describe or select movements for the resulting asset.









Unlike workflows centered primarily on standard humanoid characters, Bake3D is designed to work with a broader range of forms. The platform supports people, animals, winged creatures, aquatic life, long-bodied characters, multi-limbed creatures, vehicles, machines and other unconventional objects. Its rigging system plans joints and skin weights based on the generated shape, allowing movement to be adapted to different structures.

The platform also allows creators to describe an action and generate motion based on a character's labeled skeleton. Bake3D's motion engine evaluates joint references and movement limits before producing animation that can be exported as baked keyframes for use in external production environments.

Bake3D is designed to fit into existing creative pipelines rather than replace the tools studios already use. Generated assets can be brought into Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine and Godot, while API access enables developers to create generation jobs programmatically. Bake3D also provides MCP connectivity for AI assistants, allowing connected agents to create jobs, direct motion and request asset exports.

Outputs can include textured meshes, skeletons, skin weights and animation data, with GLB and FBX export options available for supported workflows. The company positions the technology for independent creators, developers, animation teams and studios seeking to reduce the number of manual steps involved in moving from a visual concept to an animated 3D asset.

With AI increasingly becoming part of game development, visual effects and digital production, Bake3D is focusing on making 3D creation and animation accessible through a workflow that can connect both human creators and AI agents to established production tools.

About Bake3D Inc.

Bake3D Inc. is a Delaware-based technology company developing AI-powered tools for 3D generation, rigging and animation. Bake3D enables creators to transform images into textured, rigged and animated 3D assets for games, movies, digital experiences and other creative applications. The platform supports integrations with major 3D editors and game engines, as well as API and AI-agent workflows.

CONTACT: Marcus Garcia Bake3D.ai...