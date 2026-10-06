Cruisehuddle Audit Finds Solo-Labeled Cruise Cabins Can Cost More Than Standard Options

CruiseHuddle - Avoid the Single Supplement

A $91 price difference highlights why solo cruisers should compare cabin options, package costs and booking conditions.

- Jay Kuberski, co-founder of CruiseHuddleMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CruiseHuddle's new solo cruise pricing audit found that cabins marketed specifically for solo travelers did not always offer the lowest displayed price for one guest. The research includes 31 matched fare comparisons across ten departures on four cruise lines, plus separate comparisons of dedicated solo cabins and standard cabins booked alone.On one four-night Bahamas departure scheduled for February 8, 2027, a dedicated solo balcony category displayed $689, while a guarantee balcony booked for one guest displayed $598-a $91 difference. Guarantee cabins allow the cruise line to assign the room, so travelers must weigh the lower price against location and booking conditions.Another departure scheduled for March 8 showed the same pattern in two cabin categories. A dedicated solo inside cabin displayed $609 versus $578 for a guarantee inside booked alone. A dedicated solo balcony displayed $829 versus $798 for a guarantee balcony for one.The findings also included a counterexample. On a November 1, 2027 departure, the dedicated solo balcony displayed $639, below the $648 guarantee balcony quote for one. CruiseHuddle says the results support comparing alternatives rather than assuming either category always offers better value.“A cabin labeled 'solo' should be the start of your comparison, not the end,” said Jay Kuberski, co-founder of CruiseHuddle.“The useful question is what your actual trip costs-and what you give up to get the lower price.”The audit also examined the difference between base-fare supplements and tax-inclusive premiums. On one four-night departure, the same interior cabin quoted $699.33 for one guest versus $836.66 for two. Sharing averaged $418.33 per person, producing a 67.2% solo premium. However, the solo net cruise fare was nearly equal to the net fare for both guests combined.On a separate three-night departure, an assigned interior cabin displayed $265.81 for one guest versus $366 for two, averaging $183 per person sharing. The resulting tax-inclusive solo premium was 45.3%.For solo cruisers considering adults-only cruises, four selected promotional departures produced twelve comparisons across three fare tiers. Tax-inclusive solo premiums ranged from 20.7% to 31.9%. These examples were not treated as typical year-round prices or a ranking of cruise lines.The review identified additional booking considerations. On one departure, cabin categories displayed for two guests became unavailable after selecting one. Package-policy research also showed why travelers should distinguish bundled fares, separately purchased amenities and participation requirements for actual roommates.“Solo cruisers shouldn't need a spreadsheet and a séance to find out what their imaginary roommate is costing them,” Kuberski added.“Compare cabin totals, package paths and cancellation terms before booking.”CruiseHuddle's single-supplement guide and solo cruise companions guide offer additional planning resources.The audit records displayed USD prices including taxes and fees on October 6, 2026. Multiple categories or tiers on one departure are not independent sailings. Dedicated solo and guarantee categories have different conditions. The selected sample is not an industry average; prices and availability can change.About CruiseHuddleCruiseHuddle offers cruise planning guides and a community for travelers to connect around their cruise plans. Explore the research and methodology at .

Jessica Kuberski

CruiseHuddle

+1 303-406-6200

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CruiseHuddle Audit Finds Solo-Labeled Cruise Cabins Can Cost More Than Standard Options News Provided By CruiseHuddle October 06, 2026, 22:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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