Shadow Over Avalon Blends Science Fiction, Mystery, And Survival Across Two Timelines

Shadow Over Avalon (Shadow Saga)

C. N. Lesley launches a layered adventure where genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, rebellion, and humanity's survival collide across past and future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author C. N. Lesley introduces a technologically dominated world of betrayal, survival, and rebellion in Shadow Over Avalon (Shadow Saga Book 1). The science fiction adventure follows Arthur, a genetically engineered young man who escapes becoming the chosen vessel of a dangerous entity trapped within the computer controlling life support for a submerged city. His survival places him between two worlds, drawing him toward surface-dwelling rebels fighting ruthless Inhuman overlords, while the creator responsible for his existence continues watching his every move.

The conflict in Shadow Over Avalon (Shadow Saga Book 1) extends beyond a single enemy. Arthur must navigate competing threats while attempting to understand who is controlling events and what role he is expected to play. A near-death encounter leaves another character relying almost entirely on the determination to survive a dramatically altered reality, signaling the beginning of something larger. Told through two timelines, the novel gradually reveals how events in the past create consequences for the future, with humanity itself ultimately placed at risk.

Lesley's inspiration for Shadow Over Avalon (Shadow Saga Book 1) began with a vivid dream that quickly expanded after she committed the idea to paper. What started as a single vision grew into a larger story and ultimately developed into a series. That origin is reflected in the novel's layered construction, where clues emerge gradually and mysteries invite readers to reconsider earlier events as new information appears. Lesley designed the narrative so revisiting the story can reveal connections and details that may take on additional meaning with greater knowledge of its world.

The novel is aimed at readers who enjoy science fiction adventure enriched by elements of horror, romance, mystery, and dystopian conflict. Its dual timeline structure allows the past and future to inform one another, while multiple antagonists create different forms of danger. Shadow Over Avalon (Shadow Saga Book 1) combines questions about technology and control with a more personal struggle over identity, free will, survival, and whether Arthur can escape becoming a pawn in plans created by forces more powerful than himself.

C. N. Lesley uses Shadow Over Avalon (Shadow Saga Book 1) to establish the foundation for an expanding saga in which humanity's future is shaped by choices, betrayals, and events unfolding across time. The novel's submerged city, surface rebellion, engineered protagonist, and competing threats create a setting where survival depends on uncovering the truth before others can control it. For readers who enjoy unraveling mysteries alongside their science fiction, Lesley's opening installment offers an adventure designed to reveal new layers as Arthur moves closer to understanding the forces surrounding him.

The series will continue with Sword of Shadows, the second installment in the Shadow Saga, which is expected to be available soon in Kindle format, with a paperback edition to follow. The story introduces a hidden sword of sky metal that can be wielded by only one master as a dying city faces a growing threat. The first chapter of Sword of Shadows is also included at the end of Shadow Over Avalon, giving readers an early look at the next stage of the saga.

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C. N. Lesley

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Shadow Over Avalon Blends Science Fiction, Mystery, and Survival Across Two Timelines News Provided By BrightKey PR October 06, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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