Live Falconry Experience Brings Traditional Hunting Journey to Life for Exhibition Visitors

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Shalayel pavilion at the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026 is offering visitors a free live experience that recreates a traditional falconry hunting trip. Combining live performance with film, the family-focused story introduces visitors to the preparations, tools and desert traditions associated with falconry.The experience unfolds in an immersive desert-style setting, complete with sand, rocks, plants, traditional floor seating, hospitality items and falcon perches. A large screen shows dunes, roads and moving vehicles in sync with the performers, carrying the story from the family's preparations to their campsite and, ultimately, the hunt.The story begins at dawn, as a father and his sons prepare to set off. Through dialogue and live action, visitors learn how the falcon's feed is prepared and how key falconry tools are used, including the glove, lure, jesses, hood and scale.It also follows the family's pre-trip preparations, from securing permits and choosing a location to packing their camping gear and hunting supplies. The father and his sons then set out by car, with footage of the road playing on the screen as they make their way to the camp.As night falls, the family calls in and prepares the falcon for the following day's hunt, recreating the atmosphere of an overnight stay in the open desert. At first light the next morning, the story turns to the search for houbara bustards and the tracking of their signs, before culminating in the release of the falcon and a successful hunt.The experience ends with a message about passing falconry knowledge from one generation to the next. The father, Abu Nasser, hands a pair of binoculars to his young son, Naif, and tells him: "Today you watched; tomorrow, you will be the one who teaches." The moment captures the journey from observation and learning to passing on the tradition.Through its family story, live performance and visual storytelling, Shalayel offers visitors a practical introduction to a traditional falconry hunting trip. It brings them closer to the falconer's tools, the preparations involved and the customs that remain closely tied to Saudi falconry and hunting heritage.The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026, organized by the National Falcon Center, runs until 10 October at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh, under the slogan "A Destination for Everyone."

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Live Falconry Experience Brings Traditional Hunting Journey to Life for Exhibition Visitors News Provided By ELAQAT October 06, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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