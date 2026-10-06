MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The University of Arizona Global Campus and Aon Expand Workforce Development Partnership Through Apprenticeship and Education Benefits

- Shantenae Robinson, Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships at AonTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Aon, a leading global professional services firm, are expanding education and career pathways for both emerging professionals and current employees.At the center of the collaboration is a new apprenticeship program model at UAGC, which welcomed its initial cohort in August 2026, and is designed to expand access to professional careers while helping to develop a highly skilled workforce. UAGC will provide educational support to participants in Aon's two-year apprenticeship program, which combines on-the-job training with academic coursework, mentorship, and professional development.The apprenticeship model offers an alternative pathway into professional roles, helping reduce traditional barriers to entry while providing participants with the opportunity to develop practical workplace experience alongside academic credentials.“Apprenticeships are a powerful way to connect education with real-world opportunity,” said Randy King, senior director for Corporate Partnerships at UAGC.“Through our partnership with Aon, we are creating accessible pathways for individuals to gain meaningful professional experience while advancing their education. Just as importantly, our expanded relationship gives Aon employees and their families additional opportunities to pursue their own educational and career goals.”"AI is transforming the future of work, making it more important than ever to invest in the next generation of talent," said Shantenae Robinson, Head of U.S. Strategic Partnerships at Aon. "At Aon, we're committed to creating innovative pathways that combine education with real-world experience, equipping early-career professionals with the skills, adaptability, and confidence to thrive in an AI-enabled economy. Our partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus reflects that commitment, helping apprentices build meaningful careers while strengthening the future workforce."Beyond the apprenticeship program, UAGC has expanded its relationship with Aon to offer eligible employees and their immediate family members access to reduced tuition rates across a range of online degree programs. The tuition savings benefit is designed to make career-relevant education more accessible and affordable while providing the flexibility to pursue a degree alongside professional and personal responsibilities. Learn more about this benefit at .Together, the apprenticeship and tuition benefits reflect a broader approach to workforce development, creating opportunities for individuals entering professional careers while also supporting the continued education and advancement of Aon's existing workforce and their families.The collaboration reflects a shared commitment by UAGC and Aon to strengthen connections between education and employment, broaden access to higher education, and develop sustainable pathways for career growth. For UAGC, the relationship also advances its mission to provide flexible, workforce-aligned educational opportunities for working adults and nontraditional learners.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Communications and Strategic Engagement

The University of Arizona Global Campus

+1 866-711-1700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The University of Arizona Global Campus and Aon Expand Workforce Development Partnership News Provided By The University of Arizona Global Campus October 06, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.