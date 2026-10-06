Raoul Pal Says Capital Is Rotating Back From AI Into Crypto

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Real Vision founder Raoul Pal says crypto's next leg higher may depend on a macro shift-particularly a weaker US dollar and easing financial conditions that would help liquidity move back into risk assets. In the latest episode of Cointelegraph 's“Trade Secrets,” Pal argued that elevated bond yields and a strong dollar are currently keeping capital from flowing freely into the sector.

While he stopped short of declaring a full“green light” for the entire market, Pal tied his outlook to the idea that engineering the dollar lower would improve the backdrop for crypto-without overstating how immediate that change might be.

Raoul Pal links broader crypto momentum to macro liquidity: a weaker US dollar could“open the door” for further gains. Higher bond yields and a strong dollar are currently acting as headwinds by limiting liquidity available for crypto. Pal expects crypto to benefit when the market's attention pauses or cools off from AI trades. He believes AI agents could increase demand for smart-contract platforms such as Ethereum and Solana over time. For Pal, Solana 's high on-chain activity does not automatically translate into outperforming Ethereum on“economic density,” given Ethereum's stronger DeFi capital concentration.

Key takeawaysWhy Pal is watching the dollar and yields

In Pal's framing, the US dollar's strength is closely related to how much liquidity is available to speculative markets, including crypto. He pointed to two overlapping constraints: higher bond yields and a strong dollar that together can tighten conditions for risk-taking.

If those forces reverse-specifically if policymakers or markets drive the dollar lower-Pal suggested crypto could receive what he described as the“green light” for more movement. However, he emphasized he was not fully committing to that scenario yet, noting uncertainty around whether the necessary shift will materialize soon enough and broadly enough.

The distinction matters for traders and investors because crypto rallies often rely on consistent liquidity conditions rather than isolated improvements. Pal's view implies that even if crypto-specific narratives remain strong, macro constraints can still limit how far the market can run.

AI trade pauses as a source of rotation into crypto

Pal also described how crypto can benefit when capital rotates away from competing themes. He highlighted a period in mid-to-late August when Bitcoin 's recovery arguably strengthened between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25-during which he said BTC rose about 25% to roughly $80,000.

During that same window, Pal pointed to underperformance in Nvidia, noting it recorded seven consecutive losing sessions. The key takeaway from his argument is not that AI stocks and Bitcoin always move opposite each other, but that shifts in investor appetite can redirect liquidity.

Pal warned that an“AI crash” would be an unwelcome development for crypto. In his view, a sharp breakdown would likely suggest liquidity is being pulled out of the broader system-exactly what crypto needs to rise more sustainably.

Instead, he described a more favorable“second best scenario”: AI stocks trade sideways rather than collapse. That kind of stalled momentum, in his view, may reduce competition for funds and allow capital to rotate back into crypto markets.

He further noted that borrowing costs have been trending higher, referencing the US 10-year Treasury yield reaching 5.29% in September and pointing to a quarter-point benchmark rate increase by the Federal Reserve. Those developments, he suggested, make it harder for the macro conditions crypto relies on to improve quickly.

From AI payments to tokenized agent funding

Pal's thesis extends beyond liquidity to how emerging AI agent behavior could create new demand for blockchain rails. He argued that AI agents increasingly need to transact-especially for accessing and paying for content-and that stablecoin-based payments can play a role.

He referenced a June announcement from Amazon Web Services introducing a monetization capability for AI traffic, designed to allow content owners to charge AI bots for access. He also pointed to Coinbase 's involvement in agent payments, saying Coinbase handles verification and settlement through its x402 protocol, with USDC on Base among the supported options.

On the broader question of how agents finance operations, Pal suggested a model where agents raise the funds required to run tasks by issuing tokens. The idea, as he described it, is that token-funded projects could operate across different time horizons-from a week to a year-while the agent performs the work and generates returns.

Within that framework, Pal said Ethereum and Solana could benefit because their smart contracts can facilitate the transactions required for agent-driven business activity. His expectation was not immediate dominance, but gradual adoption:“My guess is they'll get more adoption over time as AI uses them.”

Solana vs. Ethereum: activity is not the same as economic density

Pal expressed enthusiasm for both Ethereum and Solana, but he urged caution on claims that Solana will overtake Ethereum in market capitalization during this cycle. He referenced a prior prediction from Multicoin Capital co-founder Kyle Samani on Cointelegraph 's“Trade Secrets” that SOL could surpass Ether 's market cap“this market cycle,” and then said Samani should“hold his horses” a bit.

The reason, in Pal's view, is that the networks are ahead of one another on different metrics. He pointed to DefiLlama data to compare daily active addresses-claiming Solana recorded around 3.2 million active addresses over the preceding 24 hours on Monday versus Ethereum's 387,000. Yet he contrasted that with DeFi capital: Ethereum has about $54.4 billion in decentralized finance protocols, while Solana has about $6.7 billion, according to the same comparison cited in the source.

Pal described a concept he calls“economic density,” dividing total value locked by active users. His argument: Ethereum attracts more capital relative to its user count, while Solana's activity often involves smaller“clip sizes.” In his words,“Solana's core activity is speculation,” which he framed as meaningful but not necessarily equivalent to the kind of capital concentration that drives long-term strength.

He also said he stopped giving public price targets because forecasts get“clipped and recirculated” online. He referenced a“million-dollar Bitcoin by 2030” narrative as a“meme,” while adding he does not have an issue with the idea by 2032-though he avoided presenting it as a confirmed forecast.

For readers, the immediate signal to watch is whether macro pressure eases enough to translate crypto narratives into sustained liquidity-and whether AI-related capital genuinely pauses, rotates, or fractures. The next test will be whether conditions improve broadly (dollar and yields) or only within isolated corners of the market.

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