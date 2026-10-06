Securonix Named To 2026 Fortune Future 120 For Long-Term Growth Potential

Melbourne, Australia . 7 th October 2026 - Securonix, Inc., a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SIEM, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Fortune Future 120, which recognises publicly traded and privately owned companies from around the world that are best positioned to drive sustained, long-term growth.

The 2026 Future 120 methodology evaluates companies across Growth Ambition, Growth Team Density and Growth Culture. The ranking uses a proprietary corporate vitality score comprising 15 forward-looking factors selected for their ability to predict long-term sales growth.

The recognition comes as Securonix continues to invest in governed AI security, behavioural analytics, threat intelligence and security data economics. These capabilities help security teams detect and respond to attacks accelerated by AI, identify risks involving AI agents and service identities, and manage rising telemetry volumes while preserving the context needed for investigation and response.

“Our growth has come from listening closely to customers and building around the pressure they face every day,” said Toby Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Securonix.“That has shaped our investments in helping them defend against AI threats and a more practical approach to the data economics of a modern Security Operations Centre. Being named to the Fortune Future 120 is a credit to the people across Securonix who keep turning difficult customer problems into technology that works.”

Across its Unified Defense SIEM platform, Securonix brings detection, investigation and response together with governed AI and human oversight. Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, executes Tier 1 and Tier 2 work, while the Agentic Mesh coordinates specialised agents across security workflows. Securonix Agentic Guardrails keep AI actions policy-bound, explainable, auditable and subject to human supervision.

Securonix Agent and Entity Behaviour Analytics (AEBA) helps security teams establish behavioural baselines and detect risk involving AI agents, service identities, workflows and agent actions. AEBA gives analysts greater visibility into abnormal agent activity, suspicious human-to-agent interactions and behaviour that may indicate misuse, compromise or policy violations. Securonix also brings ThreatQ intelligence into detection, investigation and response, while its security data economics capabilities help organisations route and retain telemetry according to its operational and security value.

The complete 2026 Fortune Future 120 is available at

About the Fortune Future 120

The Fortune Future 120 recognises publicly traded and privately owned companies from around the world that are best positioned to drive sustained, long-term growth. Companies are evaluated across Growth Ambition, Growth Team Density and Growth Culture using a proprietary vitality score comprising 15 forward-looking factors selected for their ability to predict long-term sales growth.

About Securonix

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry's first Unified Defense SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organisations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer InsightsTM, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at .

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