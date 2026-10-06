Chinese Pavilion Draws Crowds with Robots and AI at Saudi Falcons Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robots and AI-powered products are proving a major draw at the Chinese Pavilion at the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026.The pavilion brings together technology, hunting and camping equipment, and Chinese food and drink, offering visitors a glimpse of Chinese innovation and culture while underscoring the exhibition's growing international reach.Spread across 26 mini-booths, the pavilion features falconry, hunting and outdoor equipment alongside interactive robots, robotic dogs, AI-powered companion toys and smart glasses. Visitors have been especially drawn to the robots, which move and interact with the public as participating companies demonstrate a range of AI and robotics applications.Chinese exhibitor Lin said his company's display includes robots, robotic dogs and AI-powered entertainment and companion products, as well as robotics systems and solutions for use across different sectors."This exhibition is our first step toward entering the Middle East market," he said, adding that the company hopes to build on its presence in Saudi Arabia and expand its robotics and AI products across the region.The Chinese exhibitors are also showcasing camping and outdoor products that reflect the interests of visitors to the exhibition, many of whom are drawn to desert trips, camping and adventure. Lin said he had been impressed by both the turnout and the atmosphere at the event.Another exhibitor, Yolanda, is displaying sunglasses and AI-powered glasses. She said the exhibition offered an opportunity to introduce the products to Saudi consumers and praised the high level of visitor interest and engagement.Beyond technology, the pavilion offers visitors a taste of Chinese culture through tea, matcha, bubble tea, lemon tea and other beverages.The pavilion also serves as a meeting point for cultural and commercial exchange. While Chinese exhibitors introduce their products to Saudi visitors, they are also learning more about falconry, hunting and desert travel, traditions that remain deeply rooted in Saudi culture. One Chinese participant praised the warm welcome she received from visitors.Organized by the National Center for Falcons, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026 runs from 1 to 10 October at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh. Held under the slogan "A Destination for Everyone," the exhibition brings together falconry, hunting, heritage, camping, adventure and international experiences.

SFC

SFC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese Pavilion Draws Crowds with Robots and AI at Saudi Falcons Exhibition News Provided By ELAQAT October 06, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.