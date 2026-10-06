INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Eyepoint, Inc. - EYPT

The investigation concerns whether EyePoint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 17, 2026, EyePoint issued a press release“announc[ing] topline results from LUGANO, the first pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for DURAVYUTM (vorolanib intravitreal insert) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).” The press release disclosed that change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity versus 2 mg aflibercept (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) Eylea) was not met in the entire dataset.

On this news, EyePoint's stock price fell $9.88 per share, or 66.98%, to close at $4.87 per share on August 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980