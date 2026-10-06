Solar Shade Window Tint Expands To St. Augustine, Bringing Premium Services To A Second Northeast Florida Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran-owned window film company now operates two full-service shops in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, giving Northeast Florida drivers, homeowners, and businesses closer access to precision film installation.

St. Augustine, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Shade Window Tint, a veteran-owned window film and vehicle surface protection company, has opened a second location in St. Augustin, expanding its footprint across Northeast Florida. The new shop joins the company's original Jacksonvill location, giving residents and businesses throughout St. Johns County more convenient access to the same precision film installation Solar Shade has built its reputation on.







Solar Shade Window Tint storefront sign

Solar Shade specializes in auto window tintin, paint protection film (PPF, vinyl wraps, ceramic coating, and a full range of residential window film and commercial window film solutions. With two shops now serving the region, the company says the expansion is a direct response to growing demand from customers in and around St. Augustine who previously had to travel to Jacksonville for the same level of service.

"We've been serving Jacksonville for years, but kept hearing from customers in St. Augustine who wanted something closer to home," said Tony Bozzi, co-owner of Solar Shade Window Tint. "Opening our second shop has been a great opportunity to grow and better serve that community, whether we're doing residential or commercial work.”

The St. Augustine location will offer the company's full lineup of services, from everyday auto tinting to specialty applications like security film, turtle glass film, and decorative glass film, alongside both its residential and commercial film offerings. Solar Shade is an authorized dealer for multiple reputable brands of film, giving customers at both locations access to premium, professional-grade film products that have not been readily available in the St Johns County market - until now.

"St. Augustine has a really unique mix of historic homes, coastal businesses, and drivers dealing with sun and salty air," said Jason Quadros, co-owner of Solar Shade Window Tint. "Having a shop right here lets us build the same relationships with this community that we've built in Jacksonville while accommodating the specific needs of St. Augustine."

Solar Shade's growth reflects a broader focus on precision installation standards across both shops. The company emphasizes careful surface preparation, clean film alignment, and clear communication with customers about which film best fits their goals, whether that's heat rejection, UV protection, privacy, security, or paint protection.

As a veteran-owned and operated business, Solar Shade brings the same discipline and attention to detail from military service into every installation. Bozzi and Quadros have built the company's reputation around reliability, precision, and straightforward communication with customers, values they say guide how each shop is run and how each job gets done.

With locations now in both Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Solar Shade Window Tint continues to serve the surrounding Northeast Florida area, offering consultations and scheduling online or by phone.







Exotic car with window tint and PPF applied by Solar Shade Window Tint

About Solar Shade Window Tint

Solar Shade is a veteran-owned window film and surface protection company serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and surrounding Northeast Florida communities. We install premium films for vehicles, homes, businesses, fleets, storefronts, specialty glass, and more.

Press Inquiries

Jason Quadros

jason [at] solarshadewindowtint.com

+19046542173



205 Waler Way #7, St. Augustine, FL 32086