Wedriveu Extends Transit Contracts With Pace Suburban Bus Service In Illinois

WeDriveU Road Supervisor Charles Herring supports its operation in Pace South Cook County. Image: WeDriveU

Service Innovations Ensure Safe, Reliable and Equitable Mobility Options Across Cook County and Beyond

- Melinda Metzger, Executive Director, Pace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WeDriveU, a leader in shared mobility solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, today announced two contract extensions for paratransit and on demand operations with Pace Suburban Bus Service in Cook County, Illinois through 2029. WeDriveU operates three contracts serving 800,000 annual riders for Pace, the second-largest provider of paratransit service in the United States.

WeDriveU's renewed contract for Pace in South Cook County began in August, and the renewal for Pace in the City of Chicago will begin in 2027, continuing a decade-long partnership. WeDriveU oversees operations and safety management, staffing, training, dispatching/scheduling and fleet maintenance for more than 400 vehicles across the state.

The extensions come as Pace begins a new chapter under the Northern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA). Read Pace's announcement about NITA's inaugural Board meeting Sept. 16.

Service Innovations Enhance Quality and Safety

WeDriveU is supporting a range of service modernizations, including onboard dash cams featuring AI-powered onboard telematics and video to enhance operator safety and efficiency.

“Our partnership with WeDriveU supports Pace's commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible service,” said Melinda Metzger, Executive Director, Pace.“This contract extension allows us to build on a decade of collaboration while continuing to strengthen the service our riders depend on.”

“WeDriveU is pleased to continue providing safe, reliable services across the region and we commend our local operations teams on their consistent, high performance,” said David Goshen, Regional Vice President of Operations, WeDriveU.“We look forward to serving the community in new ways in support of Pace's Driving Innovation strategic vision plan and new regional transit framework.”

General Manager Lashanda Brown Smith leads WeDriveU's South Cook team at its Lansing, IL customer service center. General Manager Maja Gravalos oversees WeDriveU's Chicago City team.

Ride Pace

Pace Paratransit service offers convenient, scheduled service for individuals with disabilities or those with health conditions preventing use of CTA or Pace fixed route services in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Pace On Demand is a convenient shared-ride service within designated travel zones. Visit or call 866-248-6868.

Learn More at APTA TRANSform & Expo

WeDriveU executives and regional operations leaders are at APTA EXPO in Chicago Oct. 4 - 7. We invite you to stop by WeDriveU's booth #3020 to learn more about our operations for Pace and other transit agencies. See our APTA preview or request a meeting: .

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses, and workplaces, bringing the benefits of private contracting to public and private sector customers. WeDriveU's public transit solutions encompass fixed-route bus, paratransit, microtransit, commuter shuttles, and demand-responsive services. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving more than one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys. Visit .

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Joanna Rustin

WeDriveU

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