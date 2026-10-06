American Fidelity Named To 2026 Best Workplaces In Financial Services & Insurance List, Ranking No. 36

American Fidelity Colleagues are engaged and proud to be named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance.

Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the 10th time.

- Wes Waller, President of American Fidelity Assurance CompanyOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place To Workand Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List. This is American Fidelity's tenth appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 36. Earning a place on the list reinforces American Fidelity's position as a leading employer in the financial services and insurance industry.The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the financial services and insurance industry.“Being named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for the 10th time reflects the culture our Colleagues create every day,” said Wes Waller, President of American Fidelity Assurance Company.“Their commitment to supporting one another and serving our Customers makes American Fidelity a place where people can do meaningful work and make a lasting difference.”The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is one of the industry's most competitive recognitions. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its rankings using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology. The list is based on America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, drawing on more than 1.3 million employee survey responses and data representing over 7.3 million employees.Employee feedback provides a comprehensive view of the workplace experience. Honorees are recognized for creating consistently positive experiences for all employees, regardless of their role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic characteristics.“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“People are at the heart of work in every industry, and finance is no exception. These companies show how delivering for your people drives financial performance and turns fear of the future into the confidence to win.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.American Fidelity has earned an“A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation's leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company's rankings also include being recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2025, Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2025 and Foundry's Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT.About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance ListGreat Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 7.3 million employees in the U.S. in 2025 and 2026. Of those responses, more than 194,000 were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

American Fidelity Media Inquiries

American Fidelity Assurance Company

+1 405-523-5901

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Fidelity Named to 2026 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List, Ranking No. 36 News Provided By American Fidelity October 06, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.