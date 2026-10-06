Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort Adds Four Rental Cabins, Now Open For Bookings

Interior of the Lakeview rental cabin at Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort in Crystal River, Florida.

One of four newly added rental cabins at Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort in Crystal River, Florida, now open for bookings with access to resort amenities.

Cabin guests enjoy access to the heated resort pool at Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort in Crystal River, Florida.

Enjoy resort amenities and explore Crystal River's manatee attractions. Save 15% on online cabin bookings with promo code CABINLAUNCH.

- Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort has added four furnished rental cabins, now open for bookings, giving travelers a new way to experience Florida's Nature Coast without bringing an RV. To celebrate, the resort is offering 15% off cabin stays booked online using promo code CABINLAUNCH.

Cabin guests enjoy access to resort amenities, including a heated pool and hot tub, pickleball and bocce courts, a fitness center, walking trails, and planned activities. The Grove clubhouse provides a gathering place for entertainment and community events.

Located in Crystal River, known as the Manatee Capital of the World, Sweet Citrus Acres offers a base for exploring the area's springs and outdoor attractions. Visitors can arrange guided excursions with local tour operators to swim alongside manatees or enjoy kayaking, boating, fishing and wildlife viewing.

The four rental cabins expand the resort's lodging options for travelers seeking a Florida getaway with opportunities for recreation and relaxation.

More Ways to Enjoy Sweet Citrus Acres

Beyond cabin rentals, the Sweet Citrus Acres destination includes a luxury RV resort and The Preserve at Sweet Citrus Acres, a dedicated 55+ Tiny Home community offering homes for purchase. Visitors can plan an RV vacation or cabin getaway, while prospective homeowners can explore a longer-term connection to the community.

The 165-acre destination includes a conservation area, a seven-acre spring-fed lake and approximately 1.5 miles of walking trails, bringing outdoor recreation and community life together on Florida's Nature Coast.

Explore the Sweet Citrus Acres website to learn more about the destination. For details about accommodations, amenities, seasonal guest policies and The Preserve, visit the Sweet Citrus Acres FAQs.

Celebrate With 15% Off Online Cabin Bookings

Guests can receive 15% off their cabin stay when they book online by December 31, 2027, using promo code CABINLAUNCH. Visit the Sweet Citrus Acres online booking page and enter the code when making a reservation. The offer is available exclusively for online cabin bookings.

For questions about cabin accommodations, call 352-565-4284 or email....

About Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort

Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort offers RV sites and furnished rental cabins in Crystal River, Florida. Located at 3995 N. Turkey Oak Drive, the resort combines accommodations, recreational amenities and community activities on Florida's Nature Coast. The resort is part of the broader Sweet Citrus Acres destination, which also includes The Preserve at Sweet Citrus Acres, a dedicated 55+ Tiny Home community.

Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort

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Explore Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort in Crystal River, Florida

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Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort Adds Four Rental Cabins, Now Open for Bookings News Provided By Sweet Citrus Acres RV Resort October 06, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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