Historical Novel 'Green Eyes' By Serah Olekanma Inspires Readers With Courage, Freedom, And Hope

Serah Olekanma's historical novel Green Eyes, a powerful story of courage, resilience, motherhood, and hope.

An acclaimed historical fiction novel exploring motherhood, resilience, and the pursuit of freedom through a powerful Post Civil War-era narrative.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since its publication on February 27, 2026, Green Eyes by historical fiction author Serah Olekanma has continued to captivate readers with its emotionally compelling portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and the extraordinary bond between a mother and daughter during one of America's darkest periods. Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and slavery in Virginia, the novel offers a deeply human perspective on resilience, identity, hope, and the enduring power of love.Combining rich historical detail with unforgettable storytelling, Green Eyes invites readers into the life of Esther, a young-enslaved woman determined to protect her daughter, Ada, in a world shaped by fear, injustice, and uncertainty. As war reshapes the nation around them, Esther's unwavering devotion becomes an act of quiet resistance, proving that hope can survive even in the harshest circumstances.As readers increasingly seek historical fiction featuring strong female protagonists, untold stories, Black history, and emotionally immersive storytelling, Green Eyes stands as a moving tribute to the women whose courage helped shape generations despite extraordinary adversity.A Story That Gives Voice to HistoryRather than focusing solely on the political events of the Civil War, Green Eyes shines a light on the intimate human experiences often overlooked in history books. Through vivid prose and emotionally layered characters, Serah Olekanma explores the everyday realities of enslaved families whose lives were defined not only by hardship but also by extraordinary resilience, dignity, and hope.At the heart of the novel is the profound relationship between Esther and Ada-a mother whose greatest dream is not simply survival, but the possibility that her daughter might one day live with freedom, knowledge, and opportunity.From stolen moments of tenderness to impossible sacrifices, Green Eyes reminds readers that history is ultimately shaped by ordinary people performing extraordinary acts of courage.Themes That Continue to ResonateMore than a historical novel, Green Eyes explores universal themes that remain deeply relevant today:.Courage in the face of adversity.The unbreakable bond between mother and daughter.Freedom and human dignity.Identity and belonging.Hope amid unimaginable hardship.Women's resilience throughout history.Education as a pathway to liberation.Family legacy and generational strength.Compassion, perseverance, and healingThese timeless themes have made Green Eyes especially meaningful for readers who appreciate historical fiction that balances emotional authenticity with historical depth.A Novel for Today's ReadersIn a time when readers continue seeking stories that illuminate overlooked perspectives and celebrate the resilience of the human spirit, Green Eyes offers both historical insight and emotional relevance.The novel encourages readers to reflect on themes of courage, justice, family, and perseverance while honoring countless individuals whose stories deserve to be remembered.Whether read as historical fiction, literary fiction, or an inspirational family saga, Green Eyes offers a powerful reminder that hope often begins with a single act of love.Author Statement:"Green Eyes was written to honor the quiet strength of those whose stories history has too often overlooked. Esther's journey represents the courage of countless women who endured unimaginable hardship while refusing to surrender hope for the next generation. My wish is that readers not only experience history but also connect with the humanity, resilience, and enduring love that define this story."- Serah OlekanmaBook Information:Title: Green EyesAuthor: Serah OlekanmaGenre: Historical Fiction | Women's Fiction | Literary FictionPublication Date: February 27, 2026Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBookLanguage: EnglishAvailable on Amazon.Media ContactFortune PublishersEmail:...Phone: +1(540)642-1885Website:

Jeremy Sizemore

Fortune Publishers

+1 5406421885

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Historical Novel 'Green Eyes' by Serah Olekanma Inspires Readers with Courage, Freedom, and Hope News Provided By Fortune Publishers October 06, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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