Lucid Faces A 'Long And Difficult Journey,' BNP Says After Q3 Delivery Miss



Lucid said after hours on Monday that it built 2,954 vehicles in the third quarter and delivered 3,806, below a Wall Street estimate of 4,687 units, according to data from Visible Alpha.

StoneX said deliveries beating production show progress on converting inventory, but the“substantial delivery shortfall underscores the challenge of improving sell-through.” Cantor called it“encouraging” that Lucid reaffirmed a plan for roughly $1.4 billion of cash-flow improvement in 2026.

EV maker Lucid Group (LCID) faces a“long and difficult journey” to fix operations and lift demand, BNP Paribas said on Tuesday, after a weak third-quarter delivery report that fell below Wall Street estimates, unlike peers Rivian and Tesla.

LCID shares fell 0.24% on Tuesday.

What Lucid Reported

Lucid said after hours on Monday that it built 2,954 vehicles in the third quarter and delivered 3,806, below a Wall Street estimate of 4,687 units, according to data from Visible Alpha. Deliveries fell 6.7% from 4,078 a year earlier and slipped from 3,953 in the second quarter.

Production dropped 38% from 4,774 in the prior quarter, the first full period after Lucid ended a second shift at its Arizona plant under an operating reset led by chief executive Silvio Napoli.

Deliveries ran ahead of production by 852 vehicles. Lucid said that was intentional: it is selling cars already built rather than adding to inventory.

To hit a full-year consensus near 17,070, Lucid would need roughly 6,200 deliveries in the fourth quarter, above its quarterly record of 5,345.

How Analysts Read LCID's Miss

StoneX said deliveries beating production show progress on converting inventory, but the“substantial delivery shortfall underscores the challenge of improving sell-through.” StoneX kept a 'Hold' rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated 'Neutral' and an $8 price target. Production came in above the firm's own estimate but below consensus, while deliveries missed both the firm's number and the Street's. Cantor also noted that deliveries exceeded vehicles built, matching what management had flagged. The firm called it“encouraging” that Lucid reaffirmed a plan for roughly $1.4 billion of cash-flow improvement in 2026 across operating expenses, capital spending, and working capital.

BNP Paribas analyst James Picariello was the most downbeat. He said the“lackluster” report supports his view of a long path to better operations and real demand, and that his 2026 delivery forecast now implies a“substantial, and likely unachievable, step-up” in the fourth quarter. BNP kept an 'Underperform' rating and a $3.50 target.

How Did LCID Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LCID stock fell from bullish to neutral territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at normal levels.

A Stocktwits user called the delivery number terrible and said more dilution is needed immediately.

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Another user, however, voiced optimism for the stock taking off before 2028, likely because the company is slated to launch its more affordable midsize vehicle called Cosmos in 2027.

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LCID stock has fallen 61% year-to-date.

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