Did You Receive $90 From Social Security? Who Qualifies For Trump's Medicare Rebate And When It Will Arrive

MENAFN - Live Mint) Millions of US seniors are checking their bank accounts this week after unexpected $90 payments began appearing through the Social Security Administration. The money is real, but it is not a new Social Security benefit.

So, did you receive $90 from Social Security?

The one-time payment is a Medicare rebate announced by President Donald Trump, intended to help eligible beneficiaries offset their October Medicare Part B premium. The Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) says 20.8 million people qualify for the payment.

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For many recipients, the arrival may look like an ordinary Social Security deposit, as the vast majority of eligible beneficiaries will receive the rebate via direct deposit from the Social Security Administration.

CBS News reported that some seniors had already seen the money or pending deposits on Tuesday, ahead of the main payment date.

Check whether you are eligible for the $90

If you are enrolled in Original Medicare Part B, live in the United States, do not receive Medicaid premium assistance and do not pay an income-related monthly adjustment amount (IRMAA), you may be eligible. People enrolled in Medicare Advantage are not included.

CMS says most eligible beneficiaries should receive the $90 direct deposit on or around 08/10. Those without direct deposit will receive a paper cheque later in October from the US Treasury.

The cheque is expected to identify the payment as coming from the Medicare Improvement Fund and say it is intended to offset the October premium.

The payment comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a pool created by Congress to support improvements to the original fee-for-service Medicare programme. The White House said the fund contains about $2 billion and that the administration is using it to put money directly towards seniors' healthcare costs.

The payment is relatively small against the cost of Medicare. CBS News noted that Part B premiums increased by more than $200 annually in 2026 and are projected to rise again in 2027.

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The timing has also attracted political attention. Trump announced the payments weeks before the 03/11 midterm elections, framing them as help for older Americans facing healthcare costs.

Reuters reported that the move comes as the administration makes a series of financial proposals and payments ahead of the elections.

Not every senior will see the $90, however. CMS says roughly 40 million Medicare Part B enrollees are excluded because they are in Medicare Advantage, receive Medicaid premium assistance, pay IRMAA or live outside the United States.

For those unsure whether the money is due, CMS advises eligible Medicare beneficiaries to call 1-800-MEDICARE at 1-800-633-4227. The Social Security Administration will begin handling payment-status enquiries from 15/10 at 1-800-772-1213, according to CMS.