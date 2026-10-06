INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Bally's Corporation - BALY

The investigation concerns whether Bally's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 14, 2026, Bally's filed its quarterly report for the second quarter of 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The quarterly report contained a going concern warning, stating that Bally's is pursuing“a number of financing alternatives intended to enhance its liquidity” by early 2027 to stay in compliance with lenders for its revolving credit facility.

On this news, Bally's stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 26.3%, to close at $10.31 per share on August 17, 2026.

Then, on September 3, 2026, Bally's announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, citing“personal reasons.”

On this news, Bally's stock price fell $1.10 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $9.14 per share on September 4, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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