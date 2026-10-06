INTEGRA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation On Behalf Of Integra Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Integra and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IART) on behalf of Integra stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Integra has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On October 2, 2026, Integra released its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a quarterly revenue of $410 million to $412 million, below consensus estimates of $416.3 million. Additionally, the Company lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $1.634 billion to $1.654 billion from $1.654 billion to $1.695 billion. The Company attributed its revenue results and guidance cut to“the July flooding event at our Cincinnati facility,” which“caused damage to portions of the facility, equipment, inventory and other assets and resulted in operational disruption to the site.” Integra stated that the“flooding related supply disruption negatively impacted third quarter revenue by approximately $7 million and is expected to negatively impact fourth quarter revenue by approximately $15 million to $20 million.” Additionally, the Company does not expect the Cincinnati facility to“return to full manufacturing operations” until second quarter 2027. During the Company's second quarter 2026 earnings call, however, Integra CFO Lea Daniels Knight had stated the Company did“not expect the event to have a material impact on our revenue or EPS guidance for 2026.” Following the October 2, 2026 disclosure, the price of Integra shares declined by $3.41 per share, or approximately 21.2%, from $16.09 per share on October 1, 2026 to close at $12.68 on October 2, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Integra shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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