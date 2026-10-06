Ondo Finance Launches Tokenized Private Company Notes For 24/7 Trading

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ondo Finance has expanded its tokenization business by launching blockchain-based notes linked to private companies. The first product will track a major pre-IPO artificial intelligence company and begin secondary trading this week. Eligible participants outside the United States can access the product through Ondo Private Markets.

Ondo Private Markets Opens With Pre-IPO Ai Exposure

Ondo Private Markets gives eligible participants economic exposure to privately held companies through tokenized financial notes. The initial product tracks the share value of a leading private artificial intelligence company before any public listing. However, holding the note does not provide ownership rights or direct shares in the underlying company.

Instead, the product follows changes in the company's share value during qualifying liquidity events. Therefore, holders gain financial exposure without receiving voting rights or other benefits available to company shareholders. This structure allows Ondo to connect private-market performance with blockchain-based financial products.

Ondo also plans to introduce notes covering private businesses across several fast-growing industries. These sectors include robotics, cybersecurity, biotechnology, infrastructure, and other technology-focused markets. Consequently, the platform could expand its product range as additional private companies become available through its structure.

Tokenized Notes Bring Private Markets to 24/7 Trading

Ondo designed the notes for continuous secondary trading through supported blockchain markets and financial infrastructure. As a result, eligible participants can trade positions beyond the limited operating hours of traditional securities markets. However, geographical restrictions and product qualification rules will continue to determine who can access each note.

The company also allows supported tokens to move between compatible blockchain networks and decentralized finance applications. This feature creates broader portability while maintaining requirements linked to specific jurisdictions and platform rules. Meanwhile, users must meet all applicable eligibility standards before they can access or transfer supported private-market products.

Ondo says private markets still operate with limited accessibility and restricted trading schedules compared with public markets. Its new structure seeks to reduce those limitations through blockchain settlement and continuous secondary-market activity. Therefore, the launch extends tokenization into a market traditionally dominated by institutional funds and specialized financial firms.

Ondo Expands Beyond Tokenized Stocks and Treasuries

Ondo Private Markets builds on infrastructure already used for the company's tokenized stocks and Treasury products. Those existing products hold about $3.7 billion in total value locked across Ondo 's broader ecosystem. The company also reports more than one million holders across its tokenized asset products and supported markets.

Previously, Ondo concentrated much of its tokenization strategy on publicly traded securities and government debt exposure. The new private-market platform adds another asset category and extends the company's onchain financial product strategy. Moreover, the expansion comes as financial firms explore blockchain systems for settlement, distribution, and asset management.

The first private-company note will remain the main product during the initial stage of the launch. Ondo plans to introduce additional notes as it expands coverage across more private companies and industries. Meanwhile, institutional custody remains important because tokenized products require secure asset separation, access controls, and operational protection.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.