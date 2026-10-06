NYC E-Bike Laws Explained By Herman & Herman: Manhattan Bicycle Injury Lawyer Glenn Herman On The 15 Mph Speed Limit And Rider Rights After A Crash

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new Pedals to the Courtroom episode from Herman & Herman PC answers the question e-bike riders now ask after a crash: does the city's 15 mph cap change an injury claim?

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Manhattan bicycle injury lawyer Glenn Herman

Herman & Herman PC released "The New NYC E-bike Laws," the second episode of Pedals to the Courtroom, the firm's New York cycling law series. Partner Robin Herman hosts. Founding partner Glenn A. Herman, a cyclist and New York City bicycle injury lawyer with over 25 years of experience, answers rider questions about the city's e-bike rules and what those rules mean for an injury case.

Watch the episode here: The New NYC E-bike Laws on Pedals to the Courtroom

The episode opens with one question: how does the 15 mph speed limit affect a rider's injury after a crash?

New York City set a 15 mph speed limit for e-bikes, e-scooters, and pedal-assist commercial bicycles on October 24, 2025.[1] The limit applies across all five boroughs, even on bikes built to go faster. Riders who got hurt before the rule and riders hurt today face different questions from insurers. Glenn Herman explains those questions in plain language, from the rider's side.

The Pedals to the Courtroom series covers:



How the 15 mph e-bike speed limit affects a rider's injury claim

Who is at fault when a driver opens a car door into a cyclist

New York No-Fault benefits for cyclists hit by a car

What an injured rider should do in the first hour after a bike crash The filing deadlines for a New York cyclist's injury claim

[DRAFT QUOTE: CONFIRM WITH GLENN BEFORE DISTRIBUTION] "E-bike riders deserve straight answers about the new rules before a crash, not after one," said Glenn A. Herman, founding partner of Herman & Herman PC. "I ride these streets too. When a driver hurts a rider, the insurance company looks for a reason to blame the rider. The speed limit is the newest reason. This episode walks riders through their rights so nobody settles for less."

E-bike riders, delivery workers, and cyclists injured in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or Staten Island can reach the firm 24/7 for a free consultation at 212-966-1928. The firm comes to clients at home, at work, or in the hospital, and charges no fee unless the case wins.

About Herman & Herman PC

Herman & Herman PC is a family-based New York City personal injury law firm founded by Glenn A. Herman and Robin S. Herman. The firm has recovered more than $30 million for injured clients across bicycle, auto, construction, and wrongful death cases. Glenn A. Herman is admitted to the New York State Bar, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the Supreme Court of the United States. The firm maintains offices in Manhattan at 620 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200 (Rockefeller Center) and in the Bronx at 2929 Third Avenue, 4th Floor, and serves Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact: Herman & Herman PC Phone: 212-966-1928 Website: hermannyc.com

Sources

[1] NYC Office of the Mayor, "Mayor Adams Encourages E-Bike Users to Slow Down as New 15 mph E-Bike Speed Limit Goes Into Effect Citywide," October 24, 2025.