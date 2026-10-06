Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2026 And Declares A Dividend

For the three months ended August 31, 2026, Goodfellow reported net earnings of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to net earnings of $3.7 million or $0.45 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $145.7 million compared to $141.9 million last year.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2026, the Company reported net earnings of $1.2 million or $0.14 per share compared to net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.47 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $397.1 million compared to $406.0 million last year.

At the close of the third quarter of 2026, Goodfellow's performance reflected mixed conditions across Canada's lumber and building materials sector. Uncertainty surrounding trade policies weighed significantly on residential construction activity and consumer confidence in certain regions, while demand remained relatively stable in select commercial, industrial and infrastructure-related markets.

The Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 3, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2026. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.