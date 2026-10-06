Carbon Streaming Closes Community Carbon Sale And Provides Corporate Updates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA:) (OTCID:) (FSE:) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced transaction with Community Carbon and UpEnergy Group (collectively, the“”), and has received the full sale amount of US$6.0 million in connection with the sale of credits, termination of the Community Carbon Stream and the transfer of the Company's remaining portfolio of carbon credits.

On closing, the escrowed funds of US$3.65 million were released to the Company. Together with the US$2.35 million previously received directly from a third-party purchaser, as announced on October 1, 2026, the Company has now received the total consideration of US$6.0 million.

Upon release of the escrowed funds, the Community Carbon Stream and the related agreements were terminated, the documents permitting the release of security granted in favor of the Company were released from escrow and discharged, and the parties granted mutual releases of all future obligations between them. The Company has transferred its remaining inventory of carbon credits under the Community Carbon Stream to the UPE Parties.

Under the terms of the termination agreement, the UPE Parties are responsible for payment of the share of proceeds payable to the Government of Tanzania, equal to 8% of the proceeds of the sales of Tanzanian cookstove carbon credits described above, including the credits sold by the Company.

Following completion of the transaction, the Company holds C$43.9 million and US$11.3 million in cash as at October 6, 2026. The Company currently has 49,059,053 common shares outstanding and no warrants. Carbon Streaming's remaining portfolio consists of four carbon credit streaming and royalty investments, which are the Azuero Reforestation Stream, the Nalgonda Rice Farming Stream, Enfield Biochar Stream and Royalty and Waverly Biochar Stream and Royalty.

Marin Katusa, CEO, stated,“The Company will continue to focus our resources on maximizing value for shareholders from our existing portfolio and fully pursue the recovering of assets through ongoing litigation.

In line with this commitment to shareholders, we have filed a statement of claim against certain former executives, board members, consultants, and associated entities to hold the defendants accountable for actions that have caused financial harm to the Company, as outlined in the lawsuit. While certain defendants have filed counterclaims, we believe these to be without merit and have filed a defense to these counterclaims to vigorously defend our position.

The Company will continue to evaluate acquisitions, divestments, corporate transactions, financings, and other strategic partnership opportunities that will result in maximizing shareholder value.”

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming's focus is to maximize value for its shareholders by optimizing its current portfolio of projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 365.607.6095

...



Investor Relations

...

Media

...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“ forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding maximizing its existing portfolio and cash resources; statements regarding the evaluation of strategic options; statements with respect to maximizing value for its shareholders; statements regarding the Company holding certain former executives, directors, consultants, and associated entities to account and the merits of the counterclaims from certain of the defendants and the Company's defenses; statements regarding the payment by the UPE Parties of the share of proceeds payable to the Government of Tanzania under Tanzania's carbon trading regulations; statements regarding the Company's remaining portfolio of carbon credit streaming and royalty investments; and statements regarding the Company's intention to evaluate acquisitions, divestments, corporate transactions, financings and other strategic partnership opportunities.

When used in this news release, words such as“estimates”,“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“will”,“believes”,“intends”,“should”,“could”,“may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: include, among other things: the UPE Parties may fail to pay the share of proceeds payable to the Government of Tanzania when due or at all, the Company's remaining carbon credit streaming and royalty investments may not perform as expected; general economic, market and business conditions and global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change, carbon credits and environmental, social and governance initiatives and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations and associated changes in demand for carbon credits; the Company's expectations and plans with respect to current litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; reputational risk; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of project value, which may impact the ability of the Company to execute on its growth and diversification strategy; limited operating history for the Company's current strategy; dependence upon key management; impact of the corporate restructurings and the strategic initiatives advanced by the Company; impact of any strategic opportunities; the inability of the Company to optimize cash flows or sufficiently reduce operating expenses; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities failure or timing delays for projects to be registered, validated and ultimately developed and for emission reductions or removals to be verified and carbon credits issued (and other risks associated with carbon credits standards and registries); foreign operations and political risks including actions by governmental authorities, including changes in or to government regulation, taxation and carbon pricing initiatives; uncertainties and ongoing market developments surrounding the validation and verification requirements of the voluntary and/or compliance markets; due diligence risks, including failure of third parties' reviews, reports and projections to be accurate; dependence on project partners, operators and owners, including failure by such counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to the Company in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between the Company and such counterparties; failure of projects to generate carbon credits, or natural disasters such as flood or fire which could have a material adverse effect on the ability of any project to generate carbon credits; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares or warrants; the effect that the issuance of additional securities by the Company could have on the market price of the Company's common shares or warrants; global health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics; and the other risks disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 30, 2026 filed on SEDAR+ at .

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.