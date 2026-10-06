The MICHELIN Guide Dubai Celebrates Its 5Th Edition With A Selection That Has Nearly Doubled Since Its Debut



Orfali Bros is promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars, while Dubai's existing Three and Two MICHELIN Star restaurants retain their distinctions

KIGO and Birch debut in the selection with One MICHELIN Star The selection features 122 restaurants, with 19 new additions, including 2 new One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 4 new Bib Gourmand restaurants and 13 new MICHELIN-Selected restaurants



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MICHELIN Guide today unveiled the 5th edition of its Dubai selection at a ceremony held at Atlantis The Royal. With 122 restaurants representing 38 cuisine types, this edition celebrates Dubai's growing global culinary credentials alongside destination partner the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). From homegrown neighbourhood eateries to glamorous fine dining destinations, the selection reveals a culinary scene that continues to develop and expand apace.

Dubai's Three and Two MICHELIN Star restaurants retain their distinctions, with Orfali Bros promoted to Two Stars. The 19 new additions, 2 One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 4 Bib Gourmands and 13 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants highlight the rise of standalone concepts and menus increasingly tailored to local diners.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said:“ We are delighted to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai today. The selection has grown significantly since its inception and now features nearly twice as many establishments as it did when it was first launched. This remarkable evolution demonstrates that Dubai's culinary scene continues to thrive, with our Inspectors discovering new internationally acclaimed dining destinations year after year. This year's combination of homegrown talent and international arrivals reflects a city that is developing its own culinary identity while embracing traditions from around the world. The strength of Dubai's hospitality sector underlines the city's hunger, passion and determination to enhance its reputation as a global gastronomic destination, giving food lovers compelling reasons to visit and to return.”

2 restaurants retain Three MICHELIN Stars

The MICHELIN Guide's highest distinction recognises exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.

FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio retain their Three MICHELIN Star distinctions.

4 restaurants recognised with Two MICHELIN Stars

This year's selection includes one promotion to Two MICHELIN Stars, while three restaurants retain their distinctions.

Orfali Bros is promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars, two years after earning its first MICHELIN Star. The promotion marks its evolution from a brilliant neighbourhood bistro into a flagship of Middle Eastern gastronomy. Rooted in the brothers' Aleppian, Armenian and Turkish heritage, its signature dishes and Voyage menu reveal cooking of increasing refinement, depth and personality.

While Il Ristorante-Niko Romito, Row on 45, and STAY by Yannick Alléno maintain their distinctions for the 2026 Selection.

2 new restaurants receive One MICHELIN Star

Birch enters the selection with One MICHELIN Star. Chef Arslan Berdiev's Turkmen roots and travels shape a contemporary menu built around top-quality produce, including Uzbek tomatoes. An immaculate open kitchen brings the cooking into view, while a striking hanging installation reminiscent of birch bark gives the room its character.

KIGO enters the selection with One MICHELIN Star. The Sushi Omakase experience at the counter and the Kaiseki option at a table offer two ways to discover its seasonal Japanese cooking. Superb produce is handled with care to create delicate, harmonious flavours, while the presentation adds an understated sense of theatre.

Two new additions join 12 restaurants, retaining their distinction, bringing this year's One MICHELIN Star selection to 14.

4 new restaurants receive a Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand recognises restaurants offering exceptional food at great value. Dubai's 2026 selection features 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants, including four new additions.

Middle Child serves fresh, generous Italian dishes in a relaxed bistro and deli where diners can browse cookbooks as well as the menu.

S.E.A Bistrot is an intimate setting for Chef Shane's bold, authentic Asian cooking. Mango & Sticky Rice and Milk Cake have earned a following of their own.

Three Bros is the bright, busy sister restaurant to Orfali Bros. Its dishes bring the three Syrian brothers' childhood, heritage and travels to the table.

YUBI Dubai serves hand rolls made to order straight across the counter. Homemade pickles and condiments bring bold flavours to its fun, relaxed approach to Japanese dining.

MICHELIN Special Awards

The MICHELIN Special Awards celebrate the professionals whose skill, care and individuality shape Dubai's dining experiences.

The MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award celebrates Gonzalo Platero and Window, an Alserkal restaurant distinguished by exceptional wood-fired cooking that brings out the ingredients' natural flavours.

The MICHELIN Sommelier Award is presented to Ninad Jani of avatāra for his approachable service and expertly curated pairings with the restaurant's vegetarian Indian cuisine.

The MICHELIN Service Award recognises Akinori Tanigawa and the team at KIGO for their warm, professional service, complementing the restaurant's refined Japanese cuisine.

The MICHELIN Young Chef Award goes to Rémy Marquignon, Executive Chef of Ossiano, for his creative modern cooking rooted in classic French technique, helping the restaurant retain its One MICHELIN Star.

The MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award is presented to Zahra Erfanian Azmoodeh of Carbone Dubai for cocktails that enhance its glamorous Italian-American dining experience.

The 5th edition reflects Dubai's confident dining scene, where established restaurants and new arrivals give residents and visitors more reasons to explore the city through food.

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2026 selection at a glance:



2 restaurants with Three MICHELIN Stars

4 restaurants with Two MICHELIN Stars (1 promotion)

14 restaurants with One MICHELIN Star (2 new)

22 Bib Gourmand restaurants (4 new) 80 MICHELIN-Selected restaurants (13 new)



A replay of The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony and other highlights are available on the official MICHELIN Guide Middle East Facebook page and the MICHELIN Guide Global YouTube channel.

The full selection of The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2026 is available on the MICHELIN Guide website and the MICHELIN Guide app, available free of charge on iOS and Android.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide's official website, or download the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (iOS and Android ), to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app for iOS and Android devices.

Mindful Voices

New for 2026 and making its Dubai debut, Mindful Voices is the MICHELIN Guide's global editorial platform bringing together chefs and hoteliers who are rewriting the rules in their respective fields. It gives them a space to share their stories and pioneering practices with one another and a worldwide audience.

“Dubai's culinary ambition is reflected in the choices its chefs make every day,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.“ Mindful Voices draws directly from what our inspection teams witness firsthand: encounters and experiences that are transforming how things are done and deserve to be shared. By amplifying these stories through the MICHELIN Guide, we hope the ideas and convictions behind them will inspire others to explore new approaches to gastronomy.”

Zachary Roy, Operational Manager of LOWE is featured as a Mindful Voice, On stage at the ceremony, he shared the restaurant's approach to sourcing and making the most of every ingredient. He explained that its fire-led cooking follows a nose-to-tail ethos, using traceable ingredients sourced as locally as possible and turning organic waste into compost for its garden.



About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 122,600 people. ( ).

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