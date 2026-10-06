Five Time GRAMMY Winner Chris Lord-Alge Joins Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Holiday Anthem Project

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cover Version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Will Be Available on All Major Streaming Platforms November 2, Benefiting Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five-time GRAMMY Award winner Chris Lord-Alge is joining with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation in its reimagined version of the classic anthem "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

Lord-Alge has signed onto the project as Mix Engineer on the track, which will be available on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, beginning November 2, 2026. 100% of streaming proceeds from the track will benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, which provides treatment for childhood cancer and rare diseases to children with and without medical insurance.

Lord-Alge, a legendary mix engineer, has an enormous body of work with major artists including Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Muse, Celine Dion, Tina Turner, James Brown, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Money, U2, Madonna, Slipknot and Keith Urban.

Known for his distinctive musical mixing signature - heavy, purposeful compression - Lord-Alge excels at giving rock and pop records punch and energy. He has mixed more than 750 records over four decades, allowing the "big rock radio sound" from the 90s through today to carry his unique mixing signature. Having hundreds of gold and platinum records to his credit, Lord-Alge received a Primetime Emmy Award for sound mixing (2000, HBO) and multiple GRAMMY Awards for Green Day's groundbreaking album,“American Idiot.”

"When we reached out to Chris, he immediately saw the vision for the project and the hope it will bring to the children we serve" said Mitch Koulouris, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation's Digital Marketing and Social Media Director.”We're grateful for Chris bringing his audio mixing prowess to the project and are grateful for his contribution.”

"I couldn't be more happy to be involved in the mixing of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'” said Lord-Alge.“To be able to be involved in a project that has the kind of life-changing impact on kids is truly special.”

In addition to Lord-Alge delivering his signature mix sound, multi GRAMMY-winner Ted Jensen will be adding his mastering expertise as Mastering Engineer on the track.

Originally released in 1984, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to support famine relief efforts in Ethiopia. Koulouris adapted the lyrics to the track that reflect the hope for children fighting the toughest battle of their young lives - cancer and rare diseases.

"Do They Know It's Christmas?" features American Idol finalists Mackenzie Sol, Drew Ryn, Maryjo Young, Amanda Barise and Samoan Silkk, along with The Voice finalist Sadie Dahl, former Why Don't We member Jonah Marais, and TikTok creator Peng Peng. An accompanying music video, shot at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, will also be available.

America's Got Talent winner and longtime Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator created an additional version of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" using his signature impressions and puppets, including Freddie Mercury, Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Sammy Davis Jr., Willie Nelson and Maynard.

About Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K) is the region's only dedicated outpatient pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center - where world-class clinical excellence meets compassionate, family-centered care. Founded in Las Vegas in 2007, C4K provides advanced, research-driven treatment for children facing cancer, rare diseases, blood disorders and complex conditions. No child is ever turned away due to a family's inability to pay; C4K works with every family to ensure access to care regardless of financial circumstances. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a member of the Children's Oncology Group, C4K is a tax-exempt nonprofit that has served the region for nearly two decades, with an average of 95 cents of every dollar going directly to patient care. For more information, visit cure4thekids/learn.

Eileen Koch

EKC PR

+1 310-441-1000

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Five Time GRAMMY Winner Chris Lord-Alge Joins Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Holiday Anthem Project News Provided By EKC PR October 06, 2026, 21:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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