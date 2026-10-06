ISEFS Founded In Barcelona At The EU's First Course Dedicated Entirely To Endoscopic Facial Surgery

The International Society of Endoscopic Facial Surgery is born on October 16 in Barcelona, co-founded by surgeons from five countries

- Dr. Artur Díaz Carandell, Founding Director, ISEFSBARCELONA, SPAIN, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society of Endoscopic Facial Surgery (ISEFS), a new international scientific society based in Zurich, Switzerland, will hold its founding act in Barcelona on the evening of Friday, October 16, 2026. The society is co-founded by the full faculty of ENDOFACE Masters Barcelona: Dr. Marc Mani (United States), who will serve as its first President; Dr. Gad Renert (Romania); Dr. Fayçal El Kouhen (Morocco); Dr. Mubariz Mammadli (Azerbaijan); and Dr. Artur Díaz Carandell (Spain).The founding act takes place during the first edition of ENDOFACE Masters Barcelona, held from October 15 to 17, 2026, the first course in the European Union dedicated entirely to endoscopic facial surgery. The program, aimed at specialist surgeons, combines lectures, live surgery and anatomical cadaver dissection, with an international faculty from Spain, Romania, Morocco, Azerbaijan and the United States."We wanted Barcelona to be the meeting point for surgeons working with endoscopic facial techniques, and for an international scientific society to be born here to give continuity to training," says Dr. Artur Díaz Carandell, director and founder of ENDOFACE Masters. "In endoscopic surgery we operate guided by a camera and by the digital image. I believe that, with the help of artificial intelligence, this is the first path towards robotic facial surgery."Three settings in BarcelonaLectures on Thursday, October 15 take place in the Sala Domènech i Montaner of the Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau. On Friday, October 16, live surgery is performed at Clínica Sagrada Família. On Saturday, October 17, participants work in the Dissection Room of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona, Bellvitge Campus.Faculty and ISEFS co-foundersENDOFACE Masters is directed by Dr. Artur Díaz Carandell (Spain), with Dr. Gad Renert (Romania) as Co-Director. The faculty also includes Dr. Marc Mani (United States), Dr. Fayçal El Kouhen (Morocco) and Dr. Mubariz Mammadli (Azerbaijan). All five are co-founders of ISEFS.More information: ENDOFACE Masters Barcelona

Artur Díaz Carandell

ENDOFACE Masters Barcelona

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ISEFS Founded in Barcelona at the EU's First Course Dedicated Entirely to Endoscopic Facial Surgery News Provided By FACIAL AESTHETIC SURGERY SLP October 06, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science



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