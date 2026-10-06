Revision History Launches Byline To Help Students 'Show Their Work'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trusted by 250k+ teachers, Revision History broadens both teacher and student visibility into for authentic writing processes

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revision History, a writing authenticity company, announced the wider rollout of Byline, its student-facing, school-managed Chrome extension that provides student writing process visibility to teachers.Since launching this fall, Byline has been rolled out to more than 35 schools and districts. Revision History, Byline's teacher-facing companion tool, is now used by more than 250,000 teachers as more schools and universities move away from AI detectors. On its own, Revision History's Chrome extension allows teachers to play back a student document's revision data“like a video” so a teacher can better gauge authenticity and understand a student's writing process from the first typo to the final draft.With Byline, teachers' visibility goes beyond the document itself. If the Byline Chrome extension is enabled at the start of a student's writing process, it transparently logs the websites and extensions the student chooses to visit and leverage until that Byline-enabled document is closed. In addition, teachers can choose to enable Byline's guardrailed, customizable AI writing coach for their students to use during assignments. But rather than an open chatbot students continuously chat with, Byline's AI writing coach takes the form of teacher-approved prompts (uneditable by the student) that force a focus on process and metacognitive thinking.“AI should only enter the classroom if, when, and how a teacher wants it to,” said Buzz Rubenstein, CEO & co-founder of Revision History.“For many teachers, Byline's process visibility is great on its own. For other teachers, that process visibility is what makes them feel comfortable to enable Byline's guardrailed AI writing coach, too."Wisconsin's Appleton Area School District (AASD) piloted Byline with 350 students in Spring of 2026, measuring changes in perceptions of trust in both teachers and students. Post-pilot, the research indicated that Appleton teachers gained greater confidence in the authenticity of their students' writing. Crucially, students reported having less anxiety around being accused of cheating, too.“One of the top things students worry about is, 'are teachers going to think I used AI to write this even if I didn't?'" said Erik Hanson, dean of digital learning in AASD.“Byline takes the guesswork out of that question because teachers can now see the student's whole process. The prompting is documented. Where the kid went to get this resource is shown. Kids feel good knowing it's all visible and have much less anxiety.”Byline is available for a year-long free trial to schools and districts with Revision History licenses. See the full Byline overview here, or book 30 minutes for a live demo here.About Revision HistoryRevision History helps 250,000+ teachers see how student writers created their work from first keystroke through final draft. Revision History's Chrome extension allows teachers to play back a student's revision data“like a video” so they can better gauge authenticity and understand student thinking. The company recently launched Byline, its student-facing, school-managed Chrome extension that provides teachers with deeper visibility into the student writing process. Revision History works with 1,500+ school and district partners across K-12 and higher ed. To learn more, visit revisionhistory.

Leah Carroll

Hawke Media

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Revision History Launches Byline to Help Students 'Show Their Work' News Provided By Hawke Media October 06, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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