Concierge Auctions: Tuxedo Park's Largest Estate Pending Sale For $10.711M Following Live Hong Kong Global Sale

Nearly century-old French Provincial estate 50 minutes north of Manhattan is pending sale in cooperation with Ellis Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced that Renamor, a rare 151-acre legacy estate within the gated enclave of Tuxedo Park, just 50 minutes north of Manhattan, is pending sale for $10.711 million after 35 days of auction marketing and 365 days on the market. Listed in cooperation with Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, the auction culminated live at Concierge Auctions' Hong Kong Global Sale, one of the firm's marquee international auction events.

“Properties like Renamor are exceptionally rare-not only because of their scale and history, but because they simply cannot be replicated,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“Our platform was built to create a competitive marketplace for one-of-a-kind properties like this, connecting them with qualified buyers around the world. Presenting Renamor live in Hong Kong allowed us to showcase this extraordinary estate to a truly international audience to find the right buyer, demonstrating the power of bringing a singular property to market on a global stage.”

“Concierge Auctions brought tremendous reach and momentum to the marketing process, introducing Renamor to buyers around the world,” said Richard Ellis.“The property went under contract for millions of dollars above the highest pre-auction bid, with a sale price that will set a new record for both Tuxedo Park and Orange County as a whole. Having spent so much time sharing Renamor with prospective buyers, I'm especially pleased that we found someone who truly appreciates the history, character and serenity that make this property so special.”

Commissioned in 1928 by George S. Amory and his wife, Renee, whose combined names inspired“Renamor,” the estate was conceived as a European-inspired retreat and remains a distinctive example of French Provincial architecture. Spanning 151 acres, the property encompasses three residences totaling more than 22,000 square feet, along with a private boathouse on Tuxedo Lake, a secluded log cabin, and extensive amenities for recreation and entertaining.

The main residence features a great hall, grand salon, banquet-sized dining room with a silver vault, library, fumoir, wine cellar, and chapel. A fully renovated 3,800-square-foot guest house dating to the 1930s and a 4,500-square-foot carriage house with a private apartment provide additional accommodations, while amenities across the grounds include a spa, pool house, putting green and sand trap, patios, fountains, antique statuary, and old bridle trails. More than $1 million has been invested in commercial-grade geothermal and solar infrastructure, including a microgrid and high-efficiency upgrades, allowing the estate to operate entirely off the grid.

Renamor sits within Tuxedo Park, established around the 291-acre Tuxedo Lake and recognized as the first planned residential community in America. Approximately 50 minutes from Manhattan by car, the enclave offers access to golf, tennis, boating, preserved forests, hiking and biking trails, while a local Metro-North station provides direct service to New York City.

Images of the property may be viewed on conciergeauctions with credit to Ian Alexander Nelson.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Concierge Auctions: Tuxedo Park's Largest Estate Pending Sale for $10.711M Following Live Hong Kong Global Sale News Provided By Concierge Auctions October 06, 2026, 21:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.